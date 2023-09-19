John McPhee (29) ends Supersport World Championship prematurely

As a multiple GP winner, John McPhee was a prominent newcomer to the 2023 Supersport World Championship, but the Scot parted company with his Kawasaki team by mutual agreement after the meeting at Magny-Cours.

The Supersport World Championship has become a catch-all for retired GP riders. This is not meant in a derogatory way, because they clearly contribute to raising the level, as Sandro Cortese, Randy Krummenacher, Andrea Locatelli and Dominique Aegerter, who have come from the Moto2 World Championship, have proven, just to name the Supersport champions since 2018.

This year, four-time Moto3 winner John McPhee completed the field. The Scot turned 29 in July, making him too old for the smallest GP category, so he allied himself with Kawasaki team Vince64 for this year's production-based world championship. His race debut was sensational: in the rainy first race at Phillip Island, McPhee rode the ZX-6R to third place on the podium.

But it would take until the second race in Most for the Kawasaki rider to record another single-digit result in fourth place. What's more, he missed out on the top 15 in 11 of the 18 races.

After the Magny-Cours meeting, McPhee decided to end his foray into the Supersport World Championship. "To be on the podium in the first Supersport race with this new project was special. We have had great moments but also difficult times," said McPhee. "It is unfortunate but for reasons beyond our control we have decided by mutual agreement to part ways with immediate effect. Thanks to Vincenzo and all the guys at Vince64 for everything!"

Team boss Vincenzo Scandizzo thinks highly of McPhee. "He is a serious professional and above all a great person. We thank him for what he has done for this team," the Italian stressed. "It was a painful decision given the mutual respect we have for each other and the great humanity we have always shared inside and outside racing. I regret this decision, but he will always be a good friend and I will always have relations with him."

From Aragon onwards, Leonardo Taccini will pilot the Vince64 Kawasaki. The 21-year-old was Dominique Aegerter's teammate at Ten Kate Yamaha last year and also has experience with the ZX-6R from 2021 with the Orelac team.