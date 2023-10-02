Decided: 2024 there will be two teams with MV Agusta
Marcel Schrötter secured third place in the World Championship for his MV Agusta Reparto Corse team last weekend in Portimao, while pit neighbour Bahattin Sofuoglu is fifth ahead of the finale in Jerez at the end of October. Even though the signatures on the contracts are still missing, the plan is to continue with both riders.
In the team ranking, MV Agusta is second behind Ten Kate Yamaha (Stefano Manzi, Jorge Navarro), in the manufacturers' ranking the factory from Varese is third behind Ducati as well as Yamaha - and thus ahead of Kawasaki, Triumph and Honda.
The F3 800 RR is a powerful package, which is now also appealing to other teams. In Portimao, word leaked out: Kawasaki team Motozoo Racing will switch from Kawasaki to MV Agusta for 2024. This means that for the first time since 2017 we will see more than two regular riders on an MV Agusta in the field.
Set to pilot at Motozoo is Australian Luke Power, who made it into the points once in his rookie season in 15th place at Imola. The two current Moto2 World Championship riders Jeremy Alcoba (17th overall) and Sean Kelly (26th) are being linked with the second spot.
The Motozoo team has been involved in the Supersport World Championship since 2021, starting as an offshoot of Kawasaki's Puccetti Racing team.
The Evan Bros team, which together with Yamaha and Randy Krummenacher and Andrea Locatelli has already been Supersport champion and runner-up several times, has buried its plans for a change. There were talks with MV Agusta and Triumph, but team boss Fabio Evangelista will stay with Yamaha.
|Result Supersport World Championship Portimao, Race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Stefano Manzi (I)
|Yamaha
|2.
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Ducati
|+ 0,084 sec
|3.
|Yari Montella (I)
|Ducati
|+ 3,278
|4.
|Marcel Schrötter (D)
|MV Agusta
|+ 6,300
|5.
|Federico Caricasulo (I)
|Ducati
|+ 7,905
|6.
|Glenn van Straalen (NL)
|Yamaha
|+ 9,427
|7.
|Jorge Navarro (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 13,325
|8.
|Raffaele De Rosa (I)
|Ducati
|+ 13,361
|9.
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 16,393
|10.
|Niki Tuuli (FIN)
|Triumph
|+ 17,832
|11.
|Yeray Ruiz (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 18,475
|12.
|Tom Edwards (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 18,516
|13.
|Ondrej Vostatek (CZ)
|Triumph
|+ 19,090
|14.
|John McPhee (GB)
|Ducati
|+ 24,006
|15.
|Can Öncü (TR)
|Kawasaki
|+ 34,248
|16.
|Álvaro Diaz (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 34,768
|17.
|Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR)
|MV Agusta
|+ 38,235
|18.
|Anupab Sarmoon (TH)
|Yamaha
|+ 38,670
|19.
|Luke Power (AUS)
|Kawasaki
|+ 39,476
|20.
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Honda
|+ 39,802
|21.
|Ibrahim Norrodin (IN)
|Honda
|+ 42,559
|22.
|Max Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|+ 42,804
|23.
|Andrea Migno (I)
|Honda
|+ 58,355
|24.
|Twan Smits (NL)
|Yamaha
|+ > 1 min
|25.
|Yuta Okaya (J)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|26.
|Maiki Abe (J)
|Yamaha
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Adrian Huertas (E)
|Kawasaki
|-
|Valentin Debise (F)
|Yamaha
|-
|Tom Booth-Amos (GB)
|Kawasaki
|Result Supersport World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Ducati
|2.
|Stefano Manzi (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 2,637 sec
|3.
|Jorge Navarro (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,521
|4.
|Marcel Schrötter (D)
|MV Agusta
|+ 14,090
|5.
|Valentin Debise (F)
|Yamaha
|+ 14,250
|6.
|Federico Caricasulo (I)
|Ducati
|+ 15,410
|7.
|Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR)
|MV Agusta
|+ 20,949
|8.
|Raffaele De Rosa (I)
|Ducati
|+ 22,986
|9.
|Niki Tuuli (FIN)
|Triumph
|+ 25,683
|10.
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 28,865
|11.
|Tom Edwards (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 28,944
|12.
|Ondrej Vostatek (CZ)
|Triumph
|+ 29,081
|13.
|John McPhee (GB)
|Ducati
|+ 32,860
|14.
|Can Öncü (TR)
|Kawasaki
|+ 37,565
|15.
|Tom Booth-Amos (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 40,212
|16.
|Yeray Ruiz (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 42,049
|17.
|Anupab Sarmoon (TH)
|Yamaha
|+ 46,969
|18.
|Luke Power (AUS)
|Kawasaki
|+ 47,119
|19.
|Max Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|+ 47,208
|20.
|Twan Smits (NL)
|Yamaha
|+ 47,371
|21.
|Federico Fuligni (I)
|Ducati
|+ 47,576
|22.
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Honda
|+ 47,763
|23.
|Álvaro Diaz (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 48,060
|24.
|Ibrahim Norrodin (IN)
|Honda
|+ 57,213
|25.
|Yuta Okaya (J)
|Kawasaki
|+ 57,223
|26.
|Maiki Abe (J)
|Yamaha
|+ > 1 min
|27.
|Andrea Migno (I)
|Honda
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Glenn van Straalen (NL)
|Yamaha
|-
|Leonardo Taccini (I)
|Kawasaki
|-
|Yari Montella (I)
|Ducati
|-
|Adrian Huertas (E)
|Kawasaki
|Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 21 of 24 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Ducati
|453
|2.
|Stefano Manzi (I)
|Yamaha
|368
|3.
|Marcel Schrötter (D)
|MV Agusta
|293
|4.
|Federico Caricasulo (I)
|Ducati
|231
|5.
|Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR)
|MV Agusta
|168
|6.
|Valentin Debise (F)
|Yamaha
|160
|7.
|Niki Tuuli (FIN)
|Triumph
|151
|8.
|Jorge Navarro (E)
|Yamaha
|145
|9.
|Yari Montella (I)
|Ducati
|145
|10.
|Raffaele De Rosa (I)
|Ducati
|129
|11.
|Glenn van Straalen (NL)
|Yamaha
|121
|12.
|Adrian Huertas (E)
|Kawasaki
|111
|13.
|Nicolas Spinelli (I)
|Yamaha
|74
|14.
|Can Öncü (TR)
|Kawasaki
|68
|15.
|Tom Booth-Amos (GB)
|Kawasaki
|56
|16.
|John McPhee (GB)
|Kawasaki
|55
|17.
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Honda
|40
|18.
|Lucas Mahias (F)
|Kawasaki
|37
|19.
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I)
|Yamaha
|29
|20.
|Oliver Bayliss (AUS)
|Ducati
|26
|21.
|Tom Edwards (AUS)
|Yamaha
|26
|22.
|Simone Corsi (I)
|Yamaha
|23
|23.
|Anupab Sarmoon (TH)
|Yamaha
|22
|24.
|Andy Verdoia (F)
|Yamaha
|21
|25.
|Adam Norrodin (MAL)
|Honda
|20
|26.
|Ondrej Vostatek (CZ)
|Triumph
|12
|27.
|Filippo Fuligni (I)
|Yamaha
|10
|28.
|Federico Fuligni (I)
|Ducati
|10
|29.
|Thomas Gradinger (A)
|Yamaha
|10
|30.
|Yeray Ruiz (E)
|Yamaha
|10
|31.
|Andrea Mantovani (I)
|Yamaha
|9
|32.
|Johan Gimbert (F)
|Yamaha
|9
|33.
|Simon Jespersen (DK)
|Yamaha
|6
|34.
|Álvaro Diaz (E)
|Yamaha
|6
|35.
|Harry Truelove (GB)
|Triumph
|5
|36.
|Apiwath Wongthananon (TH)
|Yamaha
|4
|37.
|Luca Ottaviani (I)
|MV Agusta
|4
|38.
|Max Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|4
|39.
|Andreas Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|3
|40.
|Marco Bussolotti (I)
|Yamaha
|2
|41.
|Adrian Fernandez (E)
|Yamaha
|1
|42.
|Rhys Irwin(GB)
|Suzuki
|1
|43.
|Stefano Valtulini(I)
|Kawasaki
|1
|44.
|Luke Power (AUS)
|Yamaha
|1