Decided: 2024 there will be two teams with MV Agusta

Since the beginning of September at the latest, several teams have approached MV Agusta about a collaboration for the 2024 Supersport World Championship. In the meantime, a change has been made.

Marcel Schrötter secured third place in the World Championship for his MV Agusta Reparto Corse team last weekend in Portimao, while pit neighbour Bahattin Sofuoglu is fifth ahead of the finale in Jerez at the end of October. Even though the signatures on the contracts are still missing, the plan is to continue with both riders.

In the team ranking, MV Agusta is second behind Ten Kate Yamaha (Stefano Manzi, Jorge Navarro), in the manufacturers' ranking the factory from Varese is third behind Ducati as well as Yamaha - and thus ahead of Kawasaki, Triumph and Honda.

The F3 800 RR is a powerful package, which is now also appealing to other teams. In Portimao, word leaked out: Kawasaki team Motozoo Racing will switch from Kawasaki to MV Agusta for 2024. This means that for the first time since 2017 we will see more than two regular riders on an MV Agusta in the field.

Set to pilot at Motozoo is Australian Luke Power, who made it into the points once in his rookie season in 15th place at Imola. The two current Moto2 World Championship riders Jeremy Alcoba (17th overall) and Sean Kelly (26th) are being linked with the second spot.

The Motozoo team has been involved in the Supersport World Championship since 2021, starting as an offshoot of Kawasaki's Puccetti Racing team.

The Evan Bros team, which together with Yamaha and Randy Krummenacher and Andrea Locatelli has already been Supersport champion and runner-up several times, has buried its plans for a change. There were talks with MV Agusta and Triumph, but team boss Fabio Evangelista will stay with Yamaha.

Result Supersport World Championship Portimao, Race 2:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha
2. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati + 0,084 sec
3. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 3,278
4. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 6,300
5. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 7,905
6. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha + 9,427
7. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 13,325
8. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 13,361
9. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 16,393
10. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 17,832
11. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha + 18,475
12. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 18,516
13. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 19,090
14. John McPhee (GB) Ducati + 24,006
15. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 34,248
16. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 34,768
17. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 38,235
18. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 38,670
19. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + 39,476
20. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 39,802
21. Ibrahim Norrodin (IN) Honda + 42,559
22. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + 42,804
23. Andrea Migno (I) Honda + 58,355
24. Twan Smits (NL) Yamaha + > 1 min
25. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + > 1 min
26. Maiki Abe (J) Yamaha + > 1 min
- Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki
- Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha
- Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki
Result Supersport World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 2,637 sec
3. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 6,521
4. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 14,090
5. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 14,250
6. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 15,410
7. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 20,949
8. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 22,986
9. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 25,683
10. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 28,865
11. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 28,944
12. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 29,081
13. John McPhee (GB) Ducati + 32,860
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 37,565
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki + 40,212
16. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha + 42,049
17. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 46,969
18. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + 47,119
19. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + 47,208
20. Twan Smits (NL) Yamaha + 47,371
21. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati + 47,576
22. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 47,763
23. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 48,060
24. Ibrahim Norrodin (IN) Honda + 57,213
25. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + 57,223
26. Maiki Abe (J) Yamaha + > 1 min
27. Andrea Migno (I) Honda + > 1 min
- Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha
- Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki
- Yari Montella (I) Ducati
- Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki
Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 21 of 24 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 453
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 368
3. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 293
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 231
5. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 168
6. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 160
7. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 151
8. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 145
9. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 145
10. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 129
11. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 121
12. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 111
13. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 74
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 68
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 56
16. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 55
17. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 40
18. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 37
19. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 29
20. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 26
21. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 26
22. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha 23
23. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 22
24. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 21
25. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda 20
26. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 12
27. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha 10
28. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 10
29. Thomas Gradinger (A) Yamaha 10
30. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 10
31. Andrea Mantovani (I) Yamaha 9
32. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha 9
33. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha 6
34. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 6
35. Harry Truelove (GB) Triumph 5
36. Apiwath Wongthananon (TH) Yamaha 4
37. Luca Ottaviani (I) MV Agusta 4
38. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 4
39. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 3
40. Marco Bussolotti (I) Yamaha 2
41. Adrian Fernandez (E) Yamaha 1
42. Rhys Irwin(GB) Suzuki 1
43. Stefano Valtulini(I) Kawasaki 1
44. Luke Power (AUS) Yamaha 1