Decided: 2024 there will be two teams with MV Agusta

Since the beginning of September at the latest, several teams have approached MV Agusta about a collaboration for the 2024 Supersport World Championship. In the meantime, a change has been made.

Marcel Schrötter secured third place in the World Championship for his MV Agusta Reparto Corse team last weekend in Portimao, while pit neighbour Bahattin Sofuoglu is fifth ahead of the finale in Jerez at the end of October. Even though the signatures on the contracts are still missing, the plan is to continue with both riders.

In the team ranking, MV Agusta is second behind Ten Kate Yamaha (Stefano Manzi, Jorge Navarro), in the manufacturers' ranking the factory from Varese is third behind Ducati as well as Yamaha - and thus ahead of Kawasaki, Triumph and Honda.

The F3 800 RR is a powerful package, which is now also appealing to other teams. In Portimao, word leaked out: Kawasaki team Motozoo Racing will switch from Kawasaki to MV Agusta for 2024. This means that for the first time since 2017 we will see more than two regular riders on an MV Agusta in the field.

Set to pilot at Motozoo is Australian Luke Power, who made it into the points once in his rookie season in 15th place at Imola. The two current Moto2 World Championship riders Jeremy Alcoba (17th overall) and Sean Kelly (26th) are being linked with the second spot.

The Motozoo team has been involved in the Supersport World Championship since 2021, starting as an offshoot of Kawasaki's Puccetti Racing team.

The Evan Bros team, which together with Yamaha and Randy Krummenacher and Andrea Locatelli has already been Supersport champion and runner-up several times, has buried its plans for a change. There were talks with MV Agusta and Triumph, but team boss Fabio Evangelista will stay with Yamaha.