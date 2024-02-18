Second Triumph team with German technical expertise

Czech entrepreneur Ludek Weag has been involved in motorbike racing since 2014. In 2020 and 2021, he competed with Yamaha in the Supersport World Championship, this season for the first time with Triumph. For his team WRP - RT Motorsport by SKM, he has signed the Spaniard Jorge Navarro and the Scotsman John McPhee as riders.

Technical Director is Frank Krekeler from Greven in North Rhine-Westphalia, with whom SPEEDWEEK.com met for an interview in the paddock of the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on Sunday. "I am responsible, but there are a lot of good people involved in this team, I don't put myself in the foreground," began the partner of the SKM company in his usual reserved manner. "WRP builds many add-on parts itself, such as footrests, handlebar ends or triple clamps, within a day if necessary. The company is excellently equipped and has very good machines and employees. They produce all turned and milled parts themselves."

Wepol boss Ludek Weag has created conditions that a racing team could not wish for better - right down to the financing. Krekeler, who spent weeks assembling the bikes in the workshop in Chlumetz an der Cidlina (Chlumec nad Cidlinou), is responsible for ensuring that the Triumph Street Triple RS 765 is competitive. "I've been in the Czech Republic almost every week for the past eight weeks, always for three or four days," said the Head of Technology. "When we were testing, I was there for a fortnight in a row. When the season starts, I won't be there quite as often, but of course we will always meet up to do development work together. Many of the team's mechanics and technicians come from all over the world, we are very international."

WRP, the letters stand for Wepol Racing Parts, began building the racing bikes with production motorbikes, while Triumph contributed the kit parts. "The bike has a good basis and potential," attests Krekeler. "I was surprised at how good the bike is. We make engines for track day riders with the company SKM, just like WRP does, which is a joint venture. My customers traditionally come from the 600cc segment. I also have a few customers with a Triumph 675 or 765, so I wasn't completely unfamiliar with the bike. However, I still need to familiarise myself more intensively with the next generation. It's exciting, but new territory - and technically challenging."

With its rider duo of Navarro/McPhee, WRP has nothing to hide from Triumph's nominally number 1 team of Ondrej Vostatek and Tom Booth-Amos. "But you have to realise that they have direct factory support, which we don't enjoy," said Frank. "We work together with Triumph, WRP has its contacts and we can utilise that together. In many areas, however, we are on our own. Nevertheless, I think we are in a position to keep up. We are cautiously optimistic, but we need to establish ourselves first. Our preparation time was short: at the end of last season, we wisely took part in a round of the Spanish Championship in Barcelona, where both riders finished on the podium once each. We then tested for one day in Valencia and three in Jerez. In Australia, we want to prepare ourselves as well as possible, make as few mistakes as possible and perform well. However, the season doesn't actually start for us until Europe - Phillip Island is a huge challenge for a project launch."