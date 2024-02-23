Phillip Island FP1: Marcel Schrötter with MV Agusta 2nd.

Stefano Manzi from the Ten Kate Yamaha team set the fastest time in the only free practice session of the Supersport World Championship on Phillip Island on Friday morning. Marcel Schrötter in second place was only a blink of an eye slower.

The 2024 season brings some changes to the weekend programme. After just one 40-minute free practice session, the Supersport riders will go straight into Superpole on Friday afternoon. The races will be held as usual on Saturday and Sunday, but there will be a different starting grid for the second race. For the first three rows, the list with the fastest race laps from race 1 will be used for the grid positions, from 10th place onwards it will be based on the qualifying result.

There is another special feature on Phillip Island: Because Pirelli fears that the rear tyre will not last the race distance of 18 laps due to the new asphalt, there will be a mandatory pit stop with tyre change for both races, which must be completed between laps 8 and 10.

On Thursday, the drivers and teams enjoyed the hottest day of the week with temperatures of over 30 degrees Celsius, with a drop in temperature of 15 degrees on Friday night. FP1 on Friday morning from 10.25 a.m., Phillip Island is ten hours ahead of CET, took place under a leaden sky. It was a cool 17 degrees and drizzled lightly from time to time.

This had hardly any negative impact on the lap times, with Marcel Schrötter from the MV Agusta Reparto Corse team taking the lead early on in the session with a 1:32.028 minutes.



For comparison: During the test on Monday, Yari Montella (Barni Spark Ducati) set the best time with 1:31.881 min.

With 13 minutes to go, Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Yamaha) was the first to stay under 1'32". The showdown failed to materialise because the session was stopped two minutes before the end after an engine failure on Yeray Ruiz's VFT Yamaha and oil on the track.

Manzi finished first with a 1:31.939 min, Schrötter was 0.089 sec behind in second place and Aruba-Ducati newcomer Adrian Huertas (+0.320 sec) was third.

Jorge Navarro from the WRP team brought the best Triumph home in seventh place, while Can Öncü was eleventh fastest on a Kawasaki.

Swiss rider Marcel Brenner (Viamo MTM Kawasaki) fell short of his own expectations in 18th place, having set his sights on the top 10.

This year, Honda is once again at a loss, both technically and with its riders. The Petronas duo of Toba and Pawi finished last.

Oli Bayliss missed the entire session due to technical problems on his D34G-Ducati, as did Hikari Okubo (Vince64 Kawasaki).

Results Supersport World Championship Phillip Island, FP1:

1st Stefano Manzi (I), Yamaha, 1'31.939 min

2nd Marcel Schrötter (D), MV Agusta, +0.089 sec

3rd Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, +0.320

4th Yari Montella (I), Ducati, +0.339

5th Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR), MV Agusta, +0.382

6th Lucas Mahias (F), Yamaha, +0.466

7th Jorge Navarro (E), Triumph, +0.859

8th Federico Caricasulo (I), MV Agusta, +0.898

9th Glenn van Straalen (NL), Yamaha, +0.956

10th Valentin Debise (F), Yamaha, +0.957

11th Can Öncü (TR), Kawasaki, +1.035

12th Lorenzo Baldassarri (I), Ducati, +1.045

13th Anupab Sarmoon (T), Yamaha, +1.189

14th Tom Booth-Amos (GB), Triumph, +1.247

15th Niki Tuuli (FIN), Ducati, +1.407

16th Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, +1.453

17th Yeray Ruiz (E), Yamaha, +1.593

18th Marcel Brenner (CH), Kawasaki, +1.690

19th John McPhee (GB), Triumph, +1.698

20th Tom Toparis (AUS), Yamaha, +2.302

21st Ondrej Vostatek (CZ), Triumph, +2.311

22nd Krittapat Keankum (T), Yamaha, +3.221

23rd Kaito Toba (J), Honda, +3.376

24th Khairul Idham Pawi (MAL), Honda, +3.535

25th Hikari Okubo (J), Kawasaki, no time

26th Oliver Bayliss (AUS), Ducati, no time