Central Europe Rally: Officials wanted

Registration and application via easy-to-use online portal. At the Central European Rally from 26 to 29 October, an international team with 1,700 members will ensure safety, fairness and regulated procedures along the special stages and at many other locations. Those who want to become a part of the new Central European Rally highlight in this very special central position can still register and apply. Especially for the routes in Germany and Austria, which will be completed on Saturday and Sunday, there are still positions to be filled. This gives volunteers the chance to be right in the middle of the action for a whole weekend - without even having to sacrifice a day's holiday. So if you want to be a part of the exciting fight of the world's best rally drivers on site, you are very welcome and it is very easy: The registration and application portal with German or alternatively English user guidance can be found at forms.office.com/e/1BUnhvZHhD.

A first call for volunteers in May already showed that many volunteers from all over Europe are eager to be part of the Central European Rally. Now that the plans have been further concretised and the exact need for helpers and marshals has been determined, there are still some positions vacant. Especially on Saturday (28th October) and Sunday (29th October), the number of staff along the route is not yet completely covered. This now gives all those interested a chance to participate who cannot take time off on the weekdays before to take part in the big motorsport spectacle. Depending on the individual time frame and previous knowledge, the commitment is flexible. Whether it's one or several days, whether you're an experienced sports official or a newcomer: anyone who is interested in rallying and has a basic knowledge of foreign languages (especially English, of course) is welcome.

Volunteers benefit in several ways

Even though the assignment as a volunteer at the Central European Rally is basically an honorary one, the helpers will not go home empty-handed. Because the organisers will give them a big thank-you for their commitment in the various functional areas - ranging from the team in the service park to the spectator guiding to the service as sporting steward of the route safety. In addition to a small daily allowance, this includes reimbursement of travel costs and food vouchers. Even those who want to experience the action live outside of their working hours in the large team of rally helpers will benefit: Every volunteer receives a ticket for all event days and for all special stages, including service park and start/finish. This way, as a volunteer and as a spectator, you can experience the rally stars twice at the debut of the brand new event in the FIA WRC calendar.