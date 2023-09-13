Final details of the Central Europe Rally have been finalised

Splendid start to the new WRC round in the shadow of Prague Castle, special stage in Velká Chuchle just outside the Czech metropolis, the first time the World Rally Championship has been held on Czech soil.

The organisers of the Central Europe Rally from 26 to 29 October 2023 have been fine-tuning for a long time, and now the last details have been finalised. The penultimate round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) season will feature a first special stage on the horse race track of Velká Chuchle following the start on Thursday (26 October). On the same afternoon, there will also be an attractive special stage in Klatovy - also known among savvy fans as the Cinov circuit.

After returning to the service park in Passau, Germany, in the evening, the following three daily stages will start from the city on the Three Rivers. On Friday, there will be six special stages in Prachatice and Vimperk, on Saturday and Sunday there will be stages in Germany and Austria, before the world's best rally drivers are expected to attend the award ceremony in Passau's city centre on Sunday from 14:30. Information and tickets are available on the official homepage at centraleuropeanrally.eu.

When the first vehicle rolls over the starting ramp at the ceremonial start in Prague on Thursday at 1 p.m. sharp, it is official: Here on the Hradchin in front of the backdrop of Prague Castle, the World Rally Championship will start on Czech soil for the first time. One hour later, the first decisions of the rally weekend will be made on the ultra-compact track in Velká Chuchla: The 2.44 kilometre long course is marked out directly in front of the main grandstand of the racecourse. The action there is thus just as thrilling as the action on the Klatovy circuit, which starts at 18:05.

Over 300 km of world championship fights

Friday's programme will take place on three tracks in the Bohemian Forest. The special stages Vlachovo Březí (13.71 km), Zvotoky (24.29 km) and Šumavské Hoštice (23.37 km) will be run twice in the morning and afternoon. In between there will be a regrouping on the market square in Prachatice, only in the evening the teams will return to Passau. The programme and the route for Saturday and Sunday remain unchanged, a total of 18 special stages with 313 kilometres on best time are on the agenda, the total distance of the rally is 1,650 km.

Unanimous joy in the Czech rally community

"It is an honour for us that the best drivers in the world will compete in Chuchle," says Fabrizio Sinigallia on behalf of the Velká Chuchla venue. "We will offer them perfect conditions and we believe they will feel at home here. The spectators and rally fans can look forward to a great experience. We believe that this show will go down in the history of Czech sport."

For Czech driver Erik Cais, the whole event and especially the Prague part will be very attractive: "It will definitely be interesting, especially for the spectators," he is sure. "The whole rally is new and to experience WRC cars on the Hradčany in Prague or even to watch the fights in Velká Chuchle is something you can't experience every day. We are really looking forward to it and hope that as many spectators as possible will support us at the first WRC rally in the Czech Republic."

Premiere for Czech motorsport

According to the Secretary General of the Automobile Club of the Czech Republic and Managing Director of the Central European Rally Tomáš Kunc, hosting a WRC round on Czech soil is a dream come true for a whole generation. "It will be the guest appearance of a top-class world championship with great commitment from factory teams. The Central Europe Rally is the penultimate round of the season, so it could already be about the world championship title. And we are part of it! Moreover, we will start at the Prague Castle and we will do a special stage in Chuchle," he emphasised the historic moments for Czech motorsport.

He hopes to see as many Czech fans as possible at the WPs, but is aware that the event will have many restrictions. "We will coordinate the closures with the police to ensure the least possible restrictions. We hope everyone will be lenient with us," Kunc said. He is also pleased with the interest shown by the Czech teams. "I hope we will have a large number of local riders in the starting field. The response is positive and we are set up for up to 80 participating teams." (Central Europe Rally)

Schedule of the Central Europe Rally

Thursday, 26 October

13:00 Ceremonial start, Hradčanské náměstí (Hradčany Square), Prague (CZ)

14:05 SS 1 - Velká Chuchle (CZ), 2,44 SS-km

18:05 SS 2 - Circuit Klatovy (CZ), 8,92 SS-km

20:45 Arrival Service Park Passau (D)

Friday, 27 October

07:00 Service, Service-Park Passau

09:50 SS 3 - Vlachovo Březí 1(CZ), 13,71 SS-km

10:42 SS 4 - Zvotoky 1 (CZ), 24,29 SS-km

12:15 SS 5 - Šumavské Hoštice 1 (CZ), 23,37 SS-km

13:02 h Regrouping and Technical Zone, Prachatice (CZ)

14:32 SS 6 - Vlachovo Březí 2 (CZ), 13,71 SS-km

15:24 SS 7 - Zvotoky 2 (CZ), 24,29 SS-km

16:59 SS 8 - Šumavské Hoštice 2 (CZ), 23,37 SS-km

19:24 Arrival Service Park Passau (D).

Saturday, 28 October

07:00 Service, Service-Park Passau (D)

08:15 SS 9 - Schärdinger Innviertel 1 (A), 16,02 SS-km

10:01 SS 10 - Mühltal 1 (A), 27,83 SS-km

11:05 SS 11 - Knaus Tabbert Bayerischer Wald 1 (D), 11,88 km

13:00 Regrouping and service, Service-Park Passau (D)

15:15 SS 12 - Schärdinger Innviertel 2 (A), 16,02 km

17:01 SS 13 - Mühltal 2 (A), 27,83 km

18:05 SS 14 - Knaus Tabbert Bayerischer Wald 2 (D) 11,88 km

19:55 Arrival Service-Park Passau (D).

Sunday, 29 October

06:20 hrs Service, Service-Park Passau (D)

08:06 hrs SS 15 - Böhmerwald 1 (A), 17,25 SS-km

08:33 hrs Regrouping, Ulrichsberg (A)

09:35 hrs SS 16 - Passauer Land 1 (D), 16,37 SS-km

10:34 hrs SS 17 - Böhmerwald 2 (A), 17,25 SS-km

11:01 hrs Regrouping, Ulrichsberg (A)

12:15 hrs SS 18 - Wolf Powerstage Passauer Land 2 (D), 16,37 SS-km

14:30 hrs Finish and award ceremony, Passau (D)