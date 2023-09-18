Tragedy for Honda team: Superstock title revoked

The finale of the World Endurance Championship for motorbikes in Le Castellet had a lot to offer for the fans. But the real drama took place after the race on the 5.6 km circuit.

The 86th edition of the Bol d'Ors at the Circuit Paul Ricard in the south of France had a spectacular race course with thrilling duels, great manoeuvres and dramatic retirements. F.C.C. TSR Honda had to bury their EWC title hopes during the night after an engine failure on the Fireblade. A nightmare for Mike di Meglio, Josh Hook and Alan Techer.

For Yoshimura SERT Motul (Guintoli, Black, Masson) it was their 19th win at the classic in France. Yamaha also had every reason to celebrate as YART won the Endurance World Championship title with the trio of Marvin Fritz, Niccolò Canepa and Karel Hanika - 14 years after their first success in 2009.

There were also incredible scenes to marvel at in the Superstock category, as Team National Motos (V. Suchet, S. Suchet, Raymond) lost what they thought was a secure title in the production-based category 25 minutes before the end of the race after a technical defect on the Honda.

Team 33 Louit April Moto then won the race in the Superstock class (World Cup) on Kawasaki. As the only consolation for Honda, the title then went to the second-placed team Chromeburner Rac41 with Chris Leesch, Jonathan Hardt and Wayne Tessels.

But after the technical inspection after the race, then the shock for the French team and the motorbike giant from Japan: disqualification! The tank on the CBR turned out to be too big, so this was the only measure left to those responsible. As a reminder: The Bolliger team was also disqualified from fourth place in Le Mans 2022 due to such a problem.

On the one hand, the team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers with Philipp Steinmayr among others inherited the second place in the race, on the other hand, the Yamaha team of Pitlane-Endurance, where Luca Grünwald was also on board, slipped to third place.

But apart from the loss of second place at the Bol d'Or, the lost world championship title is likely to cause the greatest pain for the Chromeburners, as a dream had come true for team boss Julien Diguet. The new champion in the Superstock category is now the winning team from Le Castellet: Team 33 Louit Moto (Kawasaki) with Christian Gamarino, Simone Saltarelli and Kevin Calia.