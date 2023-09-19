Drivers confirmed for WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain

There is only one race left in the FIA WEC for the 2023 season. That is the season finale on 4 November in Bahrain. One day after the race, however, the engines will roar again. That's when the so-called "rookie test" will take place at the same venue. For this purpose, the WEC has now named three drivers who will be allowed to try out the three 2023 champion cars for at least 30 laps.

The Toyota GR010 Hybrid from the hypercar class will be driven by Josh Pierson. The US-based driver has raced in the LMP2 class for the past two years and made history in 2022 when he became the youngest ever competitor in the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the age of 16. "I'm really looking forward to getting my first experience in a hypercar, especially with a team like Toyota that is experienced and passionate about the sport," Pierson said.

An Oreca 07 from the LMP2 class may be tested by Nicolas Varrone in Bahrain. It is not yet clear which team, as WRT, Inter Europol Competition and United Autosports can theoretically still become WEC LMP2 champions in 2023. Varrone is competing in the WEC's GTE-Am class this year and could not only take the title early in a Corvette C8.R, but also win the 24h Le Mans.

The Corvette C8.R is driven by Antoine Doquin at the rookie test in Bahrain. The Frenchman currently races in the LMP3 class of the European Le Mans Series. "The FIA WEC is not short of talented drivers. The fact that Josh, Nicolas and Antoine have been selected is testament to the high calibre of drivers we have in both the WEC and ELMS," says WEC boss Frédéric Lequien. "We are always looking for young talent in endurance racing and have seen in the past how beneficial our rookie tests can be for drivers' future careers. We look forward to seeing how all three perform behind the wheel in Bahrain."