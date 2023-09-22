Stoffel Vandoorne to drive Peugeot hypercar in 2024

The Belgian has been confirmed by Peugeot as a full-season driver for the 9X8 in the FIA WEC. Vandoorne has already driven the Peugeot hypercar at the Fuji race and has now been promoted for the upcoming season.

It had already been hinted at for some time. But now it has been confirmed by Peugeot. Stoffel Vandoorne will be a full-time driver in the Peugeot 9X8 in the FIA World Sports Car Championship (WEC) for the upcoming 2024 season. "I am very excited to join the team as an official driver for the 2024 season," said Vandoorne. "I have always appreciated and am familiar with the FIA WEC, having raced there in 2019 and 2021. My goal was always to return to this championship - and now even more to the hypercar class with so many manufacturers."

For Vandoorne, the Peugeot 9X8 is not new territory. The Belgian is currently still Peugeot's official reserve driver in the WEC project. At the WEC race in Fuji in mid-September, he already competed in the 9X8 as a substitute for the injured Nico Müller. Prior to that, Vandoorne last competed in the WEC in 2021, when he sat in Jota's Oreca 07 in the LMP2 class. In 2019, the Belgian contested the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the BR1 in the LMP1 category. In 2022, he crowned himself Formula E champion.

"We are proud to appoint Stoffel Vandoorne as the official driver of Team Peugeot TotalEnergies," said Jean-Marc Finot (Senior VP Stellantis Motorsport). "As he showed at Fuji, his team spirit, performance and consistency match those of his teammates."

Peugeot's 2023 full-time drivers in the WEC are Paul di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne, Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes and Nico Müller. Officially, however, Peugeot has not yet confirmed who will replace Vandoorne. However, the US American Menezes has just announced his departure from Peugeot. Peugeot has not yet commented on this.