Will Markus Venus also become a great on the road?

The 41-year-old Bavarian Markus Venus, who has been one of the best team riders in track racing for many years, will compete in the International German Championship (IDM) on the road for the first time in 2024.

The Sidecar Trophy on the circuit is a series that enjoys great popularity among teams and fans. However, instead of serving as preparation for higher goals such as the IDM Sidecar or Sidecar World Championship, some riders use it as a field of activity in the autumn of their motorsport career, while others have no ambitions to move up to the next higher categories for a variety of reasons.

From today's perspective, Markus Venus will be one of the few exceptions in 2024. Although twice as old as German up-and-coming hopefuls Lennard Göttlich or Patrick Werkstetter, he could cause a surprise or two as a newcomer in the IDM Sidecar in the coming season. Among insiders, the European champion in the sidecar class on the grass track is also recognised as having a lot of talent on the road.

His results in the Sidecar Trophy confirm this assessment. Riding a 1000cc racing team provided by Robert Wirth, Venus made it onto the podium eight times in ten races. In the first race at the Sidecar Festival in Oschersleben, he even managed to leave the dominator and overall winner of this category, former world championship rider and German champion Mike Roscher, behind. He finished the series in second place.

Like his former passenger Werkstetter, Venus was busy reeling off laps at the Pannonia Ring last weekend before the long winter break. At his side was the experienced Austrian Manfred "Yeti" Wechselberger, with whom he had already raced successfully in Oschersleben.

Venus, whose father Karl finished third on the podium in the 1972 Austrian Grand Prix sidecar race with co-driver Rainer Gundel, can once again count on the support of Robert Wirth in 2024. Venus is to use the LCR Yamaha on which the Austrian-Czech pairing of Peter Kimeswenger/Ondrej Sedlacek finished third overall in the German Championship this season.