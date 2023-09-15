GT World Challenge Europe adjusts qualifying format

A special qualifying format will be used at the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup race weekend in Valencia. Due to the number of cars and track length, it will be divided into groups.

Due to the track length of only 4.005 kilometres and 39 participating cars - you can see the entry list here - the GT World Challenge Europe in Valencia will use an adapted qualifying format. Instead of the usual 20-minute format in which all GT3 cars take part, qualifying will be split into two blocks of ten minutes.

In the first segment on Saturday, the cars from the Pro and Gold Cup classes will race, while the GT3 cars from the Silver Cup and Bronze Cup will be on track in the second segment.

In the second qualifying session on Sunday, the order of the groups will be reversed.

The combined result of both segments will finally give the starting grid for the two races in the metropolitan region of Valencia