Dennis Marschall takes pole position in wet conditions

The qualifying of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup in Valencia took place on a wet track. Dennis Marschall on pole position. Valentino Rossi in the BMW on grid position 22.

Pole position for a Bronze Cup car in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup in Valencia. Dennis Marschall took the best grid position in the Attempto Racing Audi he shares with Andrey Mukovoz. He lapped the circuit in 1:30.486 minutes.

Second place on the grid went to Raffaele Marciello. The Mercedes-AMG ace was 0.064 seconds behind Marschall in the Akkodis ASP Mercedes-AMG GT3.

DTM driver Thierry Vermeulen in the Emil Frey Racing Ferrari completed the top three.

Valentino Rossi was also in the leading group for large parts of the qualifying session, but in the end it was only enough for 22nd place on the grid for the nine-time motorbike world champion in the WRT BMW M4 GT3.

Shortly before the start of qualifying, the format for qualifying was adjusted again. Due to the slightly damp track conditions, the planned segment format was not run, instead all cars were able to contest the full 20 minutes. The track conditions would have put the cars in the first segment at a disadvantage. The segment format is still planned for Sunday.

Result (Top 10):

1st Dennis Marschall/Andrey Mukovoz - Tresor Attempto Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

2nd Raffaele Marciello/Timur Boguslavskiy - Akkodis ASP - Mercedes-AMG GT3

3rd Thierry Vermeulen/Albert Costa - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

4th Konsta Lappalainen/Giacomo Altoè - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

5th Frédéric Vervisch/Nicolas Baert - Comtoyou Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

6th Gilles Magnus/Finlay Hutchison - Comtoyou Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

7th Ayhancan Güven/Alex Malykhin - Pure Rxcing - Porsche 911 GT3 R

8th Henrique Chaves/Miguel Ramos - Garage 59 - McLaren 720S GT3

9th Christian Klien/Dean MacDonald - JP Motorsport - McLaren 720S GT3

10th Ricardo Feller/Mattia Drudi - Tresor Orange 1 - Audi R8 LMS GT3