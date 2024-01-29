24h Daytona: Strong Swiss drivers

There werehappy faces among the Swiss: Louis Deletraz with third place in Taylor-Andretti's best Acura (although he was also in contention for victory), a strong fifth place for Neel Jani in the Proton Porsche 963 and a GTD class win for Philip Ellis, the German-Swiss Briton, in the Winward Mercedes. This was balm for the German-American team, which had to fear for Lucas Auer a year ago after his serious accident.

While the GTP class was a duel between Porsche-Nasr and Cadillac-Blomqvist in the final race, victory in the smaller prototypes was decided by a five-way battle - in the end, 19 seconds separated the five teams. Unfortunately ,Ferdinand Habsburg only managed fifth place in the Tower Motorsports LMP2. But he need not blame himself, as he was in the lead several times during his stints.

Former DTM champion Maximilian Götz in the Korthoff-Preston-Mercedes finished fifth in class, just ahead of Rahel Frey and her Iron Dames in the Lamborghini. Incidentally, the all-female team was founded by Andrea Piccini, once a protégé of the unforgotten Walter Penker. Daytona rookie Thomas Preining (ninth GTD in the Andretti-Porsche 911), Laurin Heinrich (second GTD Pro in the AO-Porsche, one lap behind the Risi-Ferrari) and Klaus Bachler also put in decent performances without much reward .The Styrian and his team-mates drove a hopeless race (twelfth place GTD) because the MDK Porsche had engine problems since the formation lap (!). Bachler's World Tour now takes him to the Emirates for the Asian Le Mans Series and then to Qatar for the WEC season opener on 2 March.