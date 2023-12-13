Aprilia patents its rear spoiler - why?

Aprilia has patented the rear wings that have been used sporadically on the RS-GP MotoGP works racing bike since 2022. What's behind it?

In 2022, Aprilia was the first team to not only fit aerodynamically effective wings and flaps to the front and sides of the fairing, but also fitted spoilers and deflectors to the rear. At the tests after the season finale in Valencia, other 2024 MotoGP prototypes also had rear wings fitted.

Nevertheless, Aprilia is not too late with its patent, because it is probably not about preventing the racing competition from copying this idea. But because of the patent, other manufacturers cannot build production bikes with the same or very similar spoilers.

This results in two advantages for Aprilia. It is obvious that Aprilia could set itself apart from the competition in the market for commercially available sports bikes with a unique selling point. The downforce at the rear provides advantages when braking hard when the unloaded rear wheel threatens to lift off over bumps. However, due to the completely different driving dynamics, it is not possible to achieve an improvement in cornering speed as with cars.

In practice, an advantage can only be gained on the racetrack when braking for corners, and then only at high speed and with an experienced rider in the saddle. Practitioners argue that the rear wing means you can't strap luggage onto the rear bumper for everyday use or a weekend tour.

The second advantage is more far-fetched and, admittedly, speculation. Aprilia is not currently taking part in the Superbike World Championship because the brand's sporty top-of-the-range model, the RSV4, exceeds the displacement limit at 1099 cc. However, should Aprilia decide to build a 1000 cc version like Ducati, this motorbike, of which Aprilia must produce at least 500 units at a maximum unit price of 40,000 euros, could be equipped with the rear aerodynamics of the MotoGP works racer.

With this trick, Aprilia could be the only manufacturer in the Superbike World Championship to ride with a rear spoiler, as the other manufacturers are not allowed to build production bikes with a rear spoiler due to the patent. Aerodynamic attachments are only permitted on Superbike World Championship race bikes if the production bike is also fitted with them.