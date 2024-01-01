Yamaha Motor Europe: New President and CEO

On 1 January 2024, Eric de Seynes will step down from his position as President and CEO of Yamaha Motor Europe and become Chairman of the Supervisory Board. His position will be taken over by Vice Chairman Olivier Prévost.

Frenchman Eric de Seynes (63) has been Operational Director and COO since 2014 and President and CEO of Yamaha Motor Europe since 2018. He began his professional career at Yamaha in 1990 as head of the marketing department of the French Yamaha importer Sonauto. During the ten years under de Seynes' leadership, Yamaha Motor Europe doubled its total net sales. During this time, the share of European business in Yamaha's global corporate results increased on average from 9% to 13%.

His successor Olivier Prévost is also French and began his career in 1994 as a project manager at MBK, a Yamaha subsidiary since 1986. After some 30 years in various positions within the Yamaha Motor Group - MBK Industry, Yamaha Motor R&D Europe, Yamaha Motor Headquarters in Japan, former Yamaha subsidiary Motori Minarelli, Yamaha Motor Europe - Prévost (55) was entrusted with the task of becoming the new President and CEO of Yamaha Motor Europe due to his extensive knowledge of the various aspects of Yamaha Motor's business.

Although certainly not underemployed, de Seynes still found time to write a book. In "Legends", de Seynes shares more than just his memories over 300 pages. In 40 portraits of champions and key players, he describes the world of motorbike racing up close.

De Seynes has followed the world of motorbike racing as an insider for almost 50 years. He has been in the thick of it as a mechanic, rider, journalist, producer, manager of a world championship team, sponsorship director in Formula 1 and the Motorcycle Grand Prix, and as an organiser and promoter of racing events.

Personal memories, anecdotes and previously unpublished photos document the passion, genius and talent with which the heroes of motorsport have written and continue to write its incredible history. "This book takes us right into the heart of the passion, the racing action and the world of motorcycling that we love so much," explains Jorge Viegas, President of the FIM World Motorcycling Federation.

"Legends" is available in English and French and can be ordered from Yamaha Motor for €63.95 or purchased from Yamaha dealers across Europe. Proceeds from the sale of "Legends" will be donated to the Motorcycling History Foundation, which preserves the legacy of motorbike racing.