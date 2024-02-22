Yamaha R1 and R1M: End of 2024 is the end!

Bad news: Yamaha is not homologating the R1 and R1M to Euro5+. This means that, like the R6, these models will only be available as race track bikes from 2025.

It is not official, but according to SPEEDWEEK research it is nevertheless the case: There will be no Euro5+ versions of the Yamaha R1 and R1M. As things currently stand, this means that the Yamaha R1s currently homologated to Euro5 can only be sold in Germany and Austria until the end of 2024. It has not yet been decided whether there will be an extension of the deadline for motorbikes that are already in dealerships, as has occasionally been the case in the past.

In Switzerland, the situation is less dramatic: all motorbikes imported into Switzerland by 31 December 2024 can be marketed as new motorbikes for as long as you like.

According to our research, it is not the case that the current R1 will not be homologated according to Euro5+ because a new model generation is coming in 2025 - no, unfortunately not. This does not mean that Yamaha will stop building its supersport icon R1. It will simply no longer be available in Europe with a road licence. A procedure that Yamaha has already demonstrated with the R6, and there is already a GYTR version of the R1, exclusively for use on racetracks, at a price of 29,328 euros.

Since the 2021 model year, Yamaha's super-sporty 600 is a racetrack motorbike without road approval. Yamaha offers GYTR (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing) racing parts for this motorbike, such as programmable engine control, Akrapovic complete titanium exhaust, simplified wiring harness and ABS emulator for removing the ABS.

Specialised dealers look after racers and circuit riders in their GYTR Pro Shop. After the R6, Yamaha also wants to integrate the R1, which is no longer road-legal, into this system. In the GYTR Pro Shops, complete circuit motorbikes are built according to the customer's wishes, motorbikes are tuned or simply GYTR racing parts are offered.

In Germany there are two such GYTR Pro Shops, Yamaha Centre Ribnitz-Damgarten near Rostock and Motorrad Klein in Dillingen/Saar, in Austria the YART Pro Shop in Heimschuh near Leibnitz and in Switzerland Hostettler Moto in Sursee takes care of the needs of Yamaha racetrack riders.

At Suzuki, the GSX-R1000 was discontinued at the end of 2022, Yamaha will probably only offer the R1 as a racetrack motorbike from 2025, but at the same time offers special support with the GYTR Pro Shops and six racetrack events with the Yamaha Riding Academy over the course of 2024.

For the Superbike World Championship, a road-legal production motorbike is required, of which 500 must be built and can be purchased for a maximum of 44,000 euros. It is not defined in which country this road licence is valid. It is inconceivable that Yamaha would simply discontinue its racing commitment in the Superbike World Championship, which currently has five riders.

The discontinuation of the R1 as a road-legal supersport model causes the SPEEDWEEK author, in whose heart the 1998 R1 occupies a special place, severe phantom pains in his right wrist, but can be justified objectively and without emotion. With sales figures for supersport motorbikes falling worldwide for years, the high production costs for these motorbikes can hardly be covered. In particular, Yamaha earns its money in the high-displacement motorbike market with the MT models and their numerous offshoots, all of which are powered by the 700cc two-cylinder and the 900cc three-cylinder.