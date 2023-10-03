Sandbahn Herxheim: Race abandoned after fatal accident

After a very serious accident, the final of the German Long Track Championships for sidecars and soloists in Herxheim was abandoned. The 41-year-old Peter Maurer was killed in a fall.

3200 spectators had come to Herxheim in the Palatinate to experience for the first time how the German champion of the teams and soloists is determined on the same day and on the same track. Good races were offered before a tragic accident occurred.

In the tenth race, the fourth for the teams, there was a fatal accident after the team Fabian Müller/Peter Maurer left the track in the hairpin bend and broke through the wooden barrier after the wide safety zone outside the sand track.

All rescue attempts by the ambulance staff were in vain and the co-driver Peter Maurer (41) succumbed to his injuries on the track. As a result of the accident, the event was abandoned.

"We would like to express our deepest sympathy to the bereaved families and offer our heartfelt condolences on behalf of the club," said the first chairman of the Herxheim Motorsport Association, Marco Hammer.

For the sidecar scene, this is the second heavy blow this year; on 20 August, the Bavarian Florian Niedermeier had a fatal accident at the "Master of Sidecars" in Eenrum, the Netherlands.