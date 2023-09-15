Martin Smolinski comments on resignation rumour

On 17 September, Martin Smolinski can become long track world champion for the second time on the 1000-metre sand track in Mühldorf. He revealed to SPEEDWEEK.com what happens after that.

Chris Harris is one point ahead of local hero Martin Smolinski before the sixth and final long track GP next Sunday in Mühldorf. Since third-placed Zach Wajtknecht is already 26 points behind "Smoli", the starting position is clear: Harris or Smolinski is world champion if he finishes the race ahead of the other.

For weeks, the rumour has been circulating through the track sport scene that this would be the last season of the 38-year-old Smolinski, the 2018 long-track world champion and the only German winner of a speedway GP (Auckland 2014).

"That's complete nonsense," Martin told SPEEDWEEK.com. "There is a lot of talk, this year not everything went as I imagined in speedway racing. Since my accident I also see some things from a different perspective. Another person doesn't sit on the bike after a hip operation like that and ride among the world's top riders after a year. I'm fighting for the title in the long-track world championship and in speedway I'm among the top 32 and was in the GP Challenge - I don't need to hide in any way. Of course there are moments when I ask myself what comes later. But I still enjoy the sport very much and I cooperate with many people at a very high level. I can still ride a moped. I've always said in my team that if I'm behind then I'll stop - I'm not."

Mühldorf could become a repeat of 2018: Back then, the last Grand Prix was also on the Bavarian 1000-metre track and Smolinski was in second place overall before the race, behind Frenchman Dimitri Bergé. Thousands of supporters of number 84 cheered as Martin turned the tables and became champion for the first time.

"I have a big advantage," Smolinski said. "Whether I finish first or second, it's a win for me. I'm coming back from an injury after three major surgeries - out of the wheelchair into the world championship. For me, it's a win to be able to race and to be allowed to race. You can't forget that. And I'm not the hunted, but the hunter, that's also an advantage. Mentally, I'm very strong and perform well when it counts. For the fans and the organisers, the starting position before Mühldorf is super cool. I would like it to be a bit different. If I had the points I lost in the final in Herxheim due to the retirement, then I would be a bit more relaxed. But it's good for the sport, that's the main thing for me. It will be a good show. With Chris Harris, I have a very fair, but also very tough man as an opponent, who rides with a knife between his teeth. He would also like to become world champion."

Standings of the 2023 World Long Track Championship after 5 of 6 races:

1st Chris Harris (GB), 88 points

2nd Martin Smolinski (D), 87 points

3rd Zach Wajtknecht (GB), 62 points

4th Kenneth Kruse Hansen (DK), 56

5th Romano Hummel (NL), 56

6th Josef Franc (CZ), 51

7th Jacob Bukhave (DK), 49

8th Lukas Fienhage (D), 47

9th Dave Meijerink (NL), 38

10th Hynek Stichauer (CZ), 37

11th Mika Meijer (NL), 30

12th Stephan Katt (D), 26

13th Theo Pijper (NL), 25

14th Gaetan Stella (F), 23

15th Erik Riss (D), 15

16th Stanislaw Burza (PL), 10

17 - Tero Aarnio (FIN), 8

18th Jordan Dubernard (F), 5

19th Daniel Spiller (D), 5

20th Max Dilger (D), 4

21st Mathias Tresarrieu (F), 2

22nd Jörg Tebbe (D), 1

23 Fabian Wachs (D), 0