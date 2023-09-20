World Long Track Team Championship: Will Erik Riss be the German wild card?

6th place at the German Speedway Championship in Güstrow was not exactly what Erik Riss had hoped for last weekend. Nevertheless, there is reason to be happy. The rider from Bad Wurzach was nominated for the German national team for the fourth time - and will try to defend the title for Germany as part of the team at the World Long Track Team Championships in Roden, the Netherlands, next Sunday.

In 2022, Riss secured the gold medal for Team Germany with his victory in the all-important one-day final of the "Long Track of Nations", the World Team Championships on the long track, after a time of privation for the Germans. 2017 was the last time they had been world champions, incidentally in Roden, the Netherlands. At that time, the two-time long-track individual world champion had fully committed himself to the shorter speedway track and turned his back on long-track. Riss did not return to the team - quite brilliantly - until 2022, before which he competed in Forssa, Finland, in 2014 and in Mühldorf, Bavaria, in 2015. While Germany returned from the far north with gold, it was "only" enough for second place in Mühldorf, but Riss also pulled the coals out of the fire for the Germans then and won the silver medal against the Finns in the jump-off.

In the meantime, the mode has changed: The points gained in the preliminary heats only decide whether a nation enters the final of the two best-placed teams or has to wrestle for third and fourth place. Then the world championship starts all over again, so to speak. Only the outcome of the final decides - regardless of what points have been collected beforehand. "You always need a lot of luck at the decisive moment," says team manager Josef Hukelmann. He has already led the German team to the title nine times. Number 10 is likely to be anything but an easy task.

Besides Riss, Martin Smolinski from Olching, who became World Champion again in the individual competition on Sunday, Jörg Tebbe from Dohren and Stephan Katt from Neuwittenbek will represent the German colours. Due to injury and illness, Michael Härtel from Dingolfing, Max Dilger from Lahr and Lukas Fienhage from Lohne, three riders who have already won several German team World Championship titles in the past, could not be nominated. The German quartet has to compete against the Netherlands, the British, France, Finland, the Czech Republic and Denmark in Roden. Three riders from each nation will fight against three from another. "We will go to Roden with respect and humility," says Hukelmann. As an active rider, Riss, who rates the British as the biggest competition, has a slightly different approach and a lot of motivation: "I want us to win gold again."

Yet the Swabian, who is competing on the track in Roden for the first time, has been anything but lucky this year: "It was my worst season so far. I was out for two months due to illness." Riss suffered from too much intracranial pressure, probably triggered by a virus. This in turn led to swelling of the left optic nerve and a kind of fog in front of the eye: "I've had treatment and I'm on the road to recovery." Hukelmann has confidence in Riss: "He has always been a reliable point guard in the past. And Erik can bite when it counts."