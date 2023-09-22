World Long Track Team Championship: These are the opponents of the Germans

In 2010, Martin Smolinski celebrated his debut in the German national long-track team in Morizes, won gold straight away and repeated this success the following year in Scheeßel. Smolinski - after taking silver in 2016 - was also part of the victorious Team Germany, which had already left the rest of the world behind once before in Roden in 2017. In 2019, he returned home from Vechta with the bronze medal. With six appearances, Smolinski is now the DMSB rider with the third most - behind Stephan Katt (11) and Jörg Tebbe (9), who will also be present in Roden on Sunday. The German quartet is completed by Erik Riss, who overtakes father Gerd in the eternal list with his fourth appearance.

What does team manager Jupp Hukelmann appreciate about Smolinski, this year's captain? "His openness," he says. "Martin is someone who can give the team positive input, a good motivator." Smolinski is also a person who never gives up, he says: "He always fights his way back."

These qualities will be needed in Roden. Because several nations have put together powerful troops. "You really can't underestimate any nation, no matter which one," says Smolinski.

The German team will contest the opening race against the Finns on Sunday, starting at 1.30 pm. They will be followed by the French, the Danes and the Czechs. Runs 5 and 6 with the Dutch and the British are likely to be decisive. After the heats, the results will be added up: The two teams with the most points will compete in the final, the third and fourth best in the bronze medal race. Only the places 5 to 7 will be decided by the points gained in the preliminary heat. Places 1 to 4 will be contested in the two placement races.

The teams:

Germany: Martin Smolinski, Erik Riss, Jörg Tebbe, Stephan Katt

Czech Republic: Josef Franc, Hynek Stichauer, Jan Malek

Denmark: Kenneth Kruse Hansen, Jacob Bukhave, Tobias Thomsen, Morten Qvistgaard

Finland: Tero Aarnio, Henri Ahlbom, Jesse Mustonen, Topi Mustonen

France: Gaétan Stella, Mathias Trésarrieu, Jordan Dubernard, Steven Labouyrie

Great Britain: Chris Harris, Andrew Appleton, Zach Wajtknecht, Paul Hurry

Netherlands: Romano Hummel, Dave Meijerink, Jannick de Jong, Mika Meijer