Track legend Manfred Poschenrieder (85) is dead

As has only just become known, Manfred Poschenrieder from Allgäu, Germany's most successful track rider in the 1960s and early 70s, passed away on 11 September 2023 at the age of 85.

"In mourning, I would like to inform you on behalf of the Poschenrieder family about the death of Manfred Poschenrieder senior. Our husband, father, grandpa passed away on 11 September 2023 in the presence of the family at the age of 85," announced son Manfred junior.



"Poschi" is survived by wife Gerda, son Marcus Briatore with wife Anne and their daughter Malou, son Manfred Poschenrieder junior with wife Heidi and daughter Emma.

Manfred Poschenrieder was Germany's most successful track rider in the 1960s and early 1970s, racing on grass and sand as well as on the shorter speedway tracks. He started his career in 1953 in the youth and junior classes before racing internationally from 1959.

In the 1960s he was Germany's most successful sand track rider, winning three European Championship titles in a row from 1966 to 1968. He failed to defend his title in Oslo in 1969, but as a consolation, his wife, daughter of the also very successful Sepp Giggenbach, gave birth to a son of the same name, who later brought home trophies from the motocross track. After his career, he was the press spokesman for BMW Group Efficient Dynamics in Munich and today does PR work for five companies in the hydrogen energy future.

In 1971 and 1972 "Poschi" came second behind Ivan Mauger from New Zealand in the newly introduced world championship on the long track, and one year later he also stood on the podium next to the unforgotten Hans Siegl (who died in an accident in Linz/Austria in 1978). Poschenrieder was German sand track champion three times and won the Speedway Bundesliga once with Krumbach. In addition, he won the coveted ADAC Gold Helmet five times - only Gerd Riss is more successful. In Osnabrück he also won the 1st ADAC silver helmet on the grass track.

His dynamic riding style, lying on the motorbike with both legs stretched back, was a role model for many young riders who wanted to emulate him. Among them was a certain Josef Angermüller, who had a tragic accident in 1977. They met through the legendary Josef "Wack" Hofmeister while tuning engines and almost had a father-son relationship.

His always modest but friendly manner made Poschenrieder very popular among his colleagues. And his combative driving style until the chequered flag fell made him a crowd favourite at almost every German race track. A journalist at that time went into raptures: "He fought for 4 hours (instead of 4 laps) against H. J. Fritz", at that time GDR champion, world finalist and unfortunately already deceased.

In the mid-1960s Poschenrieder was in the continental final for the speedway world championship and once narrowly failed to qualify for the speedway world championship final. He also had the prospect of a professional contract in the British Speedway League, but turned it down for professional and time reasons: In Kempten in the Allgäu, he took over an engine repair company from his father and founder Ludwig in the 1970s and remained an important member of it for a long time.

In 1976, "Manni" or "Poschi" ended his active career, but remained loyal to track racing as a mentor for up-and-coming riders like Hans Wassermann and coach of the German national speedway team. At home in Waltenhofen near Kempten, hundreds of trophies won commemorate his career. The awards culminated in the presentation of the Silver Laurel Leaf in 1971.

The track sport scene will bid farewell to the legend on 29 September in the Basilica of St. Lorenz, Hildegardplatz, in 87435 Kempten, the service will begin at 12.15 pm. This will be followed by the benediction, both of which are open to the public. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time of farewell.

Manfred Poschenrieder's greatest successes:

European Long Track Champion 1966, 67, 68

Long-track Vice World Champion 1971, 72

Long-track World Championship third place 1973

German sand track champion 1968, 69, 71

National league champion with Krumbach

5 ADAC gold helmets on the long track

1 ADAC silver helmet on the grass track