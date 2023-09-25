Daniel Holgado (KTM) defends World Championship lead with 4th place

After coming away empty-handed twice, Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) got back on track with 4th place at the Indian GP. The Spaniard is now tied for the lead in the World Championship with Jaume Masia.

Qualifying was disappointing for Daniel Holgado. After crashes in free practice, the world championship leader from the Red Bull KTM Tech 3 team missed out on direct entry into the second qualifying session and then he also got stuck in Q1 because his fastest lap was cancelled for exceeding the "track limits". 18th on the grid was anything but a good starting position for the young Spaniard.

Holgado made a good start from the sixth row of the grid. After the first lap on the 5.010 km Buddh International Circuit, he was already listed in ninth place. While Jaume Masia (Honda) and Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna) set the pace at the front, the KTM rider found himself involved in a battle for sixth position with David Alonso, Ivan Ortolá, Diogo Moreira, David Muñoz and Riccardo Rossi.

With seven laps to go, Holgado managed to leave his rivals behind and settle in fifth place. Because Collin Veijer, in the fight for a podium position, crashed in the last lap after a contact with his teammate Sasaki, he crossed the finish line in fourth place. Holgado thus managed to defend his World Championship lead. However, he now has to share first place in the standings with Masia.

For only the second time this season, his team-mate Fillipo Farioli finished in the points. The Italian rookie, who will lose his place at Red Bull KTM Tech3 to Australian Jacob Roulstone next year, put in a battling performance and ended up eleventh, with five world championship points to his name.

"Last night I was worried when I saw Daniel on the grid in P18 while his rivals in the title fight were on the front row," admitted team manager Hervé Poncharal, "but he showed that he never gives up. After failing to finish in the points for two races in a row, he gave us the best result we could have had today. We only lost three points to Sasaki and we now lead the championship together with Masia."

"It's a crazy and open Moto3 championship. We know that the last part of the season is crucial and you have to get a lot of points in every single race. But that is easier said than done, but Dani rode like a champion today. We are happy that he was able to achieve this result on the day we announced his contract extension for another year," the French team boss expressed his relief.

Moto3 results, Buddh Circuit (24.9.):

1st Masia, Honda, 16 Rdn in 31:58.245 min.

2nd Toba, Honda, + 5,477 sec

3rd Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 5,784

4th Holgado, KTM, + 8.117

5th Alonso, GASGAS, + 8.240

6th Muñoz, KTM, + 9,426

7th Rossi, Honda, + 9,430

8th Ortolá, KTM, + 11,635

9th Nepa, KTM, + 12,409

10th Rueda, KTM, + 16,106

11th Farioli, KTM, + 16,323

12th Artigas, CFMOTO, + 16,431

13th Moreira, KTM, + 19,304

14th Öncü, KTM, + 22.933

15th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 26,053

Moto3 World Championship standings after 13 of 20 races:

1st Holgado, 174 points. 2. Masia 174. 3. Sasaki 173. 4. Alonso 151. 5. Öncü 146. 6. Ortolá 140. 7. Moreira 101. 8. Rueda 94. 9. Toba 79. 10. Nepa 77. 11. Muñoz 76. 12. Artigas 65. 13. Veijer 58. 14. Yamanaka 55. 15. Suzuki 50. 16. R. Rossi 42. 17. Salvador 31. 18. Fenati 30. 19. Odgen 20. 20. Bertelle 20. 21. Kelso 19. 22. Migno 17. 23. Furusato 13. 24. Farioli 7. 25. Azman 5. 26. Aji 4. 27. Whatley 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st KTM, 272 points. 2. Honda 215 3. Husqvarna 178. 4. GASGAS 168. 5. CFMOTO 69.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo, 240 points. 2. LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP 231. 3. Leopard Racing 224. 4. Angeluss MTA Team 217. 5. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 206. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 181. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 121. 8. MTHelmets-MSi 106. 9. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 83. 10. BOE Motorsports 76. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 49. 12. CIP Green Power 48. 13. Vision Track Racing Team 21. 14. Honda Team Asia 17.