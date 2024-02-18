Pedro Acosta: Race simulation on Tuesday

What does the rookie think of the track in Qatar? "Finally something other than Sepang," he laughs. "After six days, I've already got a bit bored of this track! No, seriously: we have a lot of things to try out and only two days to do it. For me personally, it's about quickly adapting to the new track, but I'm not too worried about that."

He also emphasises that it is a great advantage for a rookie to be able to test on a track before the first GP. Sepang was more or less a slow warm-up for the Moto3 and Moto2 World Champion - but by his own high standards: "At the shakedown in Malaysia I was already quite fast on the second and third day, and at the IRTA test afterwards I was able to take another step forward. Here I only have two days in total to get up to speed and adapt to the track and the conditions in the desert. The grip level will be completely different. That's my learning task for the next two days - in the density of the programme, it's almost like simulating a complete race weekend."

However, there are also test tasks to complete. The first day is reserved for this. On Tuesday, Pedro will actually drive a race simulation over the entire distance of 22 laps - something he has never done before. "Let's see how I feel physically afterwards. However, I'm more concerned about the condition of the track with all the sand that the wind blows onto the tarmac." The wind itself has also been a recurring theme at the Loisail Circuit in the past - both in Formula 1 and MotoGP.