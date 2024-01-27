Sidecarcross: Vanluchene hires Glenn Janssens

World champions are also particularly fast when they have to find a new co-driver on the spur of the moment. As Marvin Vanluchene has just impressively demonstrated.

Some insiders had expected Lari Kunnas' smartphone to receive signals from Belgium following Nicolas Musset's retirement due to ill health. After all, the 2022 co-driver world champion had stated on the scene that he would definitely be ready for a comeback - with the prospect of the world championship title. An offer from Marvin Vanluchene would probably have been the least the Finn would have turned down.

But the world champion obviously thought to himself, why go far afield and contacted his compatriot Glenn Janssens. He immediately agreed to step into the breach. And so the newly formed team presented itself on Facebook with a video clip.

In Janssens, the champion has undoubtedly gained a top co-driver as a partner. The Belgian achieved his first international success in 2015 in Nick Janssens' boat, winning the IMBA European Championship. The duo didn't really get going in the World Championships after that, so Glenn signed up with Julian Veldman for 2018. He immediately finished fifth in the World Championships with the Dutchman. After the forced coronavirus break, he was in Koen Hermans' boat and finished fourth. He signed up with Veldman again for 2022. In third place in the middle of the season, his medal dreams were shattered by a serious crash at the Grand Prix in Lange/EST. Nevertheless, the points he had previously collected were enough for sixth place. But with his shoulder injury, Janssens had no ambitions of returning to racing.

However, Janssens is now fit again and, together with Vanluchene, wants to seize what could be a unique opportunity to win the gold medal at the end of the season. The conditions for this goal could hardly be better.