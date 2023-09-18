Mühldorf: Fright in the team final - Venus wins

Most of the time, retirements and disqualifications cost the places on the podium in the end. In the supporting programme of the sand track race in Mühldorf, four of the six successful riders finished in the top three despite losing points.

The showdown of the Long Track World Championship had brought a considerable crowd to Mühldorf and the spectators present also saw exciting sport in the supporting programme classes. In the international sidecar class, MSC Mühldorf had managed to sign up the best teams from southern Germany a few weeks before the German championship in Herxheim on 3 October.

The first heat winners were Markus Brandhofer and Markus Venus. In the third heat, Imanuel Schramm dropped out at the start and Venus took the lead, but then suddenly slowed down. "My steering damper broke and it is almost impossible to go fast without it. I was in front and tried up the back straight and also into the corner, but then I thought 'no'. When the others are coming from behind, you don't know for sure within a metre or two how it's going to hit the handlebars and that was too dangerous for me," Markus explained the situation to SPEEDWEEK.com. "I saw that Immel Schramm was on the inside and I drove the one point home."

Venus forfeited four points with the technical defect, while Markus Brandhofer took his second win in the third race. Brandhofer went into the final with 14 out of 15 points and as favourite to win the day. Then the moment of shock: after a collision Brandhofer crashed, co-driver Sandra Mollema broke her collarbone and is expected to undergo surgery on Tuesday.

Markus Venus with Markus Eibl secured the final victory in the repeat run ahead of Imanuel Schramm and Nadin Löffler, who came third overall. Curious thing about the podium: Markus Venus and Immel Schramm lost points due to technical defect, Markus Brandhofer due to the crash.

In the national soloists, Dominik Werkstetter, who had won all the heats, received a second warning and thus disqualification in the final after a roll-on. This meant that Dennis Helfer was also able to take the day's win by winning the final, ahead of Werkstetter. Third-placed Sebastian Adorjan was disqualified once.

Results sand track race Mühldorf:



International teams:

1st Markus Venus/Markus Eibl (D), 16 points

2nd Markus Brandhofer/Sandra Mollema (D/NL), 14 points

3rd Imanuel Schramm/Nadin Löffler (D), 12 points

4th Raphael San Millan/Benedikt Zapf (D), 9

5th Karl Keil/David Kersten (D), 8

6th Achim Neuendorf/Johannes Schnaitter (D), 6

7th Andreas Horn/Jack Düringer (D), 5

8th Manuel Meier/Melanie Meier (D), 2.



National Licence Solo:

1st Dennis Helfer, 18 points

2nd Dominik Werkstetter, 15

3rd Sebastian Adorjan, 10

4th Louis Tebbe, 10

5th Sam Ensing, 10

6th Sebastian Trapp, 7

7th Magnus Czekely, 4

8th René Hasenfratz, 1