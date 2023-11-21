Locatelli has to wait: Chief technician absent in Jerez

Preparations for the 2024 Superbike World Championship are not off to an ideal start for Yamaha works rider Andrea Locatelli. His new chief technician from MotoGP still has no time for him at the second winter test in Jerez.

Jonathan Rea's move to Yamaha meant that the two crews within the works team were reorganised. Because Andrea Locatelli's previous chief technician, Australian Andrew Pitt, was assigned to the record world champion and Phil Marron moved to BMW with Toprak Razgatlioglu, the place next to the Italian was vacant.

With Tom O'Kane, team boss Paul Denning brought a renowned chief technician on board for the young Italian. The Northern Irishman is regarded as an electronics and data recording specialist of the first hour.

However, as at the first winter test on 31st October/1st November, O'Kane will also be absent from the Jerez test on Monday and Tuesday of this week. Instead, Damiano Evangelisti, who is actually responsible for Remy Gardner in the junior team Giansanti Racing (GRT), will be working alongside Locatelli.

"Tom is not yet available to us, so we have Damiano from the GRT team with us - Filippo Conti and Damiano himself have kindly agreed," Denning revealed. "This is useful for him and his work with Remy Gardner next year, because everything that is tested now will also be available to the guys there. He worked great with Andrea on the first day of testing and fitted in perfectly. That's another reason why it's important to have a good second team. It was the only way we were able to utilise the strengths of this squad."

Incidentally, the Yamaha test team with Cal Crutchlow, for whom O'Kane works, is also on site. So he is not far away from Locatelli.