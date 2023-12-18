Is Motor Press Stuttgart pulling out as a promoter?

Bad news for all the teams in the Sidecar World Championship. After just one year, Motor Presse Stuttgart, the promoter of the series, could pull out again. A decision is expected in January.

After former racer Roger Body announced his departure as promoter of the Sidecar World Championship in 2022, it took a long time for the FIM to find a replacement. Motor Presse Stuttgart, which already organises the International German Championship (IDM), was also to be responsible for organising the three-wheel series in future. A minimum of five and a maximum of ten events, each comprising two races, were to be organised every year until 2026.

The first year of this agreement can certainly be seen as a success from a sporting perspective. Sidecar racing fans were offered a lot. On seven weekends - including the Sachsenring, the Red Bull Ring and the TT Circuit Assen on current MotoGP circuits - the world's elite met and delivered exciting wheel-to-wheel battles. Six different teams were able to add their names to the list of winners and the question of who would take the world championship crown at the end of the season was only answered in the final race.

Economically, things did not look quite so rosy for the promoter. Motor Presse Stuttgart's planning was based on the assumption that, in addition to the IDM Sidecar teams, at least 14 other teams would register for the World Championship in order to cover the additional expenses, such as the costs for the live stream.

Motor Presse Stuttgart has now contacted the teams with unpleasant news: "At the end of the year, we would like to officially thank the participating teams in the FIM Sidecar World Championship once again. Motor Presse Stuttgart as the new promoter and all the people involved in the series have put a lot of personal commitment and passion into the organisation of the FIM Sidecar World Championship over the last ten months. In addition to the sporting successes, the organisation of the seven races and the newly established livestream, the championship has continued to develop successfully. The attention and reputation of this unique discipline have improved noticeably."

He continues: "In addition to the initial difficulties in 2023, the prospects for organising the championship in 2024 have unfortunately clouded over considerably. For the coming season, there is already a clear trend towards falling revenue combined with many unknown risks and cost increases. The economy is in crisis and the outlook for the rest of the year is more than subdued."

"A sidecar world championship can no longer be organised under the current circumstances, which are characterised by falling sponsorship income and rising costs. FIM President Jorge Viegas has been informed accordingly that the championship can no longer be organised by Motor Presse Stuttgart under the same conditions as last season. Various scenarios are currently being discussed. A reduction to five events and the cancellation of the live stream. Motor Presse Stuttgart is also examining whether the contract with the FIM should be extended or cancelled. We will inform you separately about a final decision at the beginning of January."

"At the end of the year, it is also time to say thank you. Thank you for your partnership and cooperation in these difficult and stressful times for all of us. Unfortunately, our outlook for the coming year is a little gloomy, but we wish you, your family and your employees a happy festive season and a healthy start to the New Year!" concluded Bert Brandenburg, Member of the Management Board and Head of Events & Specialist Information at Motor Presse Stuttgart GmbH & Co.

Final standings after 14 races

1st Ellis/Clément (GB/F), 270 points. 2. Birchall/Birchall (GB), 256. 3. Kershaw/Charlwood (GB), 195. 4. Christie/Christie (GB), 187. 5. Payne/Rousseau (GB/F), 173. 6. Päivärinta/de Haas (FIN/NL), 149. 7. Reeves/Wilkes (GB), 104. 8. Streuer/Kölsch (NL/D), 88. 9. Peugeot/Peugeot (F), 68. 10. Archer/Christie (GB), 62. 11. Cable/Richardson (GB), 55. 12. Sattler/Schmidt (D), 53. 13. Göttlich/Krieg (D), 47. 14. Kimeswenger/Sedlacek (A/CZ), 42. 15. Holden/van Middegaal (GB/NL), 35. 16. Zimmermann/Mahl (D), 19. 17. Biggs/Segers (GB/NL), 17. 18. Leglise/Cescutti (F), 16. 19. Pärm/Lipstock (EST), 12. 20. Leguen/Darras (F), 12. 21. Fretay/Fenoy (F/E), 11. 22nd Schwegler/Kopecky (D/CZ), 11. 23rd Vinet/Pirat (F), 11. 24th Remse/Wechselberger (SLO/A), 9. 25th Le Bail/Leveau (F), 9. 26th Williams/Pitt (GB), 7. 27th Laidlow/Laidlow (GB), 6. 25th Weekers/Moes (NL), 3.