The fallen double world champion: Michael Lee is 65

He became world speedway and long track champion and had everything he needed for a glamorous model career, but then he went off the rails. Michael Lee celebrates his 65th birthday on 11 December 2023.

He had the makings of an unprecedented career: At the age of 16, Michael Lee started in the second British Speedway League in Boston and immediately achieved an outstanding points average. In 1976, still aged 17, Lee entered the top British league and established himself straight away. He continued his success story in 1977, winning the British Championship and the World Team Championship. Lee also competed in his first world final in Gothenburg and narrowly missed out on his first medal after losing a jump-off to Ole Olsen. This was followed in 1979 in Königshütte (Chorzow), where Lee was the only one to beat the eventual world champion Ivan Mauger and won the jump-off for bronze against Kelly Moran, Billy Sanders and Ole Olsen.

In 1980, Lee hit the jackpot in Gothenburg: although he lost to Dave Jessup in his first run at the age of 21, he remained undefeated from then on and became the youngest world champion to date with 14 points. In 1981, Lee became the first Englishman to win the long track world championship, making him one of the few riders to triumph on both the short and long track. In 1983, he rode his last world finals on the speedway and long track and won his second bronze medal in Norden behind Egon Müller and Billy Sanders.

The decline of the fantastic racer began in 1984. At the beginning of the season, Lee was excluded for a starting offence in a league race in Great Britain and returned to the paddock facing the wrong way on the track. Although the three other riders subsequently agreed that there was no danger, the Speedway Control Board fined Lee and banned him for five years. He appealed, whereupon the penalty was significantly reduced.

Lee returned to the sport in 1986, but was banned again after missing a league race - and subsequently ended his career. He made a brief comeback in Australia in 1991.

In 2007, Michael Lee was convicted in court for growing cannabis for personal use, but escaped a prison sentence. In 2013, he was fined for possession of cannabis and amphetamines.

Lee was tried in May 2014 and the 65-year-old was acquitted of all charges. The public prosecutor's office had investigated him for sexual harassment in December 2011 and alleged rape and assault in December 2012, as all major British media reported at the time.

In a book, six-time speedway world champion Ivan Mauger said: "Unfortunately, he (Lee) was a victim of his time, when everything was still rock'n'roll and drugs were introduced into speedway."