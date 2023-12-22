Speedway: German medallists are few and far between

In the 100-year history of speedway sport, there have been a few medals for German riders or teams. On day 22 of the SPEEDWEEK Advent calendar, we take a look at these successes.

Germany won two bronze medals at the World Team Championships, both of which were a long time ago. In 1981, the German team had to qualify for the final in the continental final in St. Petersburg, which they did brilliantly by winning. In the final in Olching, in front of a record-breaking crowd, Egon Müller's team came just one point short of the silver medal against the British.

The following year, the German team qualified for the final in Landshut, finishing just 18 points ahead of the Czechs and winning bronze for the second time in a row.

The Speedway Pairs World Championship was held from 1968 to 1993, and a German duo managed to win a medal once in this competition. In 1977, Egon Müller and Hans Wassermann first won the semi-final in Pocking ahead of Australia and Finland, thus qualifying for the world final in Manchester. The pair got off to a slow start in the final, but then had a strong phase with 5:1 victories over Czechoslovakia and Australia and were level on points with the Swedes in second place at the end of the 21 heats. As Müller was defeated by the Swede Anders Michanek in the play-off for silver, they took bronze.

Germany was more successful in the European Speedway Pairs Championships, which attracted little international attention. In 2010, the final took place in Stralsund and while Tobias Kroner got off to a solid start, Martin Smolinski was replaced by local hero Roberto Haupt after two rounds. The Kroner/Haupt duo scored a total of 15 of the 20 remaining points, and Kroner was the strongest rider of the day, beating Croatian Jurica Pavlic in the jump-off for silver.

Three years later, Martin Smolinski and Kevin Wölbert did even better in the final in Herxheim. The duo got off to a strong start with 5:1 victories against Slovenia and Denmark, and before the final heat against Poland, Germany had 21 points and Poland 18. In the decisive heat, Poland's Sebastian Ulamek initially took the lead, but Wölbert overtook him first and then Smolinski in the final corner. As a result, Germany took an unassailable lead and became European pairs champions for the first and only time.

At the premiere of the U19 European Team Championships in 2008, Germany finished in second place straight away. In 2016, bronze was won in the final in Stralsund after missing out on the medals at the finals in Landshut (2012) and Herxheim (2014).

Christian Hefenbrock is the only German to win a medal at the U21 World Championships. In the 2006 final, he was one of four skaters to score in double figures and was in the decisive final for the title. Top scorer Fredrik Lindgren crashed in the final, but "Hefe" was able to win bronze in the rerun behind Poland's Karol Zabik and Antonio Lindbäck.

Hefenbrock also won the only medal for Germany in the 2006 European Speedway Championship, again taking bronze behind Krzysztof Jablonski and Grzegorz Walasek, who decided the title in a jump-off.

Josef Hofmeister finished third once (1957) and second twice (1958, 1959) in the European finals, which were held as part of the World Championship qualifiers until 1975.

Egon Müller achieved the greatest German success when he became champion with Maximum in the 1983 World Final in Norden. We will look back on this special day on 24 December.

The German speedway team successes:



1977

Pairs World Championship: 3rd place with Egon Müller and Hans Wassermann



1981

Team World Championship: 3rd place with Karl Maier, Georg Hack, Georg Gilgenreiner, Egon Müller, Alois Wiesböck



1982

World Team Championships: 3rd place with Georg Hack, Egon Müller, Karl Maier, Alois Wiesböck, Georg Gilgenreiner



2006

U21 World Championships: 3rd place with Christian Hefenbrock



2008

U19 European Team Championships: 2nd place with Max Dilger, Erik Pudel, Frank Facher, Sönke Petersen, Kevin Wölbert



2010

European Pair Championships: 2nd place with Tobias Kroner, Martin Smolinski, Roberto Haupt



2013

European Pairs Championship: 1st place with Martin Smolinski, Kevin Wölbert, Max Dilger



2016

U19 European Team Championships: 3rd place with Dominik Möser, Lukas Fienhage, Michael Härtel, Daniel Spiller, Erik Riss