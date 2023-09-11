Stefano Manzi's (Yamaha) SSP title chances fading away

Stefano Manzi entered the Supersport World Championship with Triumph last year and quickly established himself as a consistent top-5 rider. His worst finish was 16th place, taken in the first round at Magny-Cours, where the ninth meeting of the season took place last weekend. "Actually I like every circuit, but Magny-Cours is my worst track on the calendar and overall it's not a good place for me," Manzi told a small gathering of journalists.

With the Ten Kate Yamaha, things went significantly better this year for the Italian from the VR46 Academy with 2nd and 3rd places. However, the double victory of World Championship leader Nicolò Bulega increased the Ducati rider's lead in the overall standings to 60 points. "The first race was good and I had a good feeling with the bike. It felt better than at the beginning of the weekend, so the team did a great job to improve it for me. Unfortunately we weren't close enough to Bulega to overtake him. I tried everything but the gap was just a bit too big," explained the 24-year-old, who lost a significant 12sec to the winner in the second race. "I was struggling a lot and didn't have the pace to fight for the win, so it wasn't a good race. I am happy about the podium, but it is not what we came here for. We have to work hard to be stronger in the next races."

Manzi knows that with only three meetings left, it is almost impossible to prevent Bulega from winning the title. "It's difficult to think about the championship at the moment, but we will definitely try and then we'll see what happens," the Yamaha rider nevertheless expressed his fighting spirit.



Team manager Kervin Bos is also disillusioned. "Losing points twice in the fight for the world title is of course a bit disappointing. Nevertheless, we have to be satisfied to have been on the podium twice with Stefano," said the Dutchman. "For the coming races we will change our approach to see if we can win races and keep the championship open as long as possible."