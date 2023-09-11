Stefano Manzi's (Yamaha) SSP title chances fading away

The 2023 Supersport World Championship meeting at Magny-Cours went better than expected for Stefano Manzi with two podiums, but the Ten Kate Yamaha rider sees his chances in the title fight with Nicole Bulega (Ducati) weakened.

Stefano Manzi entered the Supersport World Championship with Triumph last year and quickly established himself as a consistent top-5 rider. His worst finish was 16th place, taken in the first round at Magny-Cours, where the ninth meeting of the season took place last weekend. "Actually I like every circuit, but Magny-Cours is my worst track on the calendar and overall it's not a good place for me," Manzi told a small gathering of journalists.

With the Ten Kate Yamaha, things went significantly better this year for the Italian from the VR46 Academy with 2nd and 3rd places. However, the double victory of World Championship leader Nicolò Bulega increased the Ducati rider's lead in the overall standings to 60 points. "The first race was good and I had a good feeling with the bike. It felt better than at the beginning of the weekend, so the team did a great job to improve it for me. Unfortunately we weren't close enough to Bulega to overtake him. I tried everything but the gap was just a bit too big," explained the 24-year-old, who lost a significant 12sec to the winner in the second race. "I was struggling a lot and didn't have the pace to fight for the win, so it wasn't a good race. I am happy about the podium, but it is not what we came here for. We have to work hard to be stronger in the next races."

Manzi knows that with only three meetings left, it is almost impossible to prevent Bulega from winning the title. "It's difficult to think about the championship at the moment, but we will definitely try and then we'll see what happens," the Yamaha rider nevertheless expressed his fighting spirit.

Team manager Kervin Bos is also disillusioned. "Losing points twice in the fight for the world title is of course a bit disappointing. Nevertheless, we have to be satisfied to have been on the podium twice with Stefano," said the Dutchman. "For the coming races we will change our approach to see if we can win races and keep the championship open as long as possible."


Result Supersport World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 2:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 1,991 sec
3. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 12,441
4. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 15,582
5. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 17,009
6. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 17,401
7. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki + 17,512
8. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 20,190
9. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 21,264
10. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 22,094
11. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha + 31,068
12. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha + 34,992
13. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha + 36,725
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 39,663
15. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha + 40,502
16. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 40,864
17. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati + 44,827
18. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + 51,802
19. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki + 52,119
20. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 52,540
21. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 54,907
22. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 58,460
23. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + > 1 min
24. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + > 1 min
out Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta
out Max Kofler (A) Ducati
out Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati
out Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki
out Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati
Result Supersport World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 0,587 sec
3. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 4,898
4. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki + 7,701
5. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 9,969
6. Yari Montella (I) Ducati + 12,013
7. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 12,213
8. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 20,286
9. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 24,206
10. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 24,312
11. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha + 24,771
12. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha + 35,869
13. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki + 36,025
14. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha + 36,215
15. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki + 42,544
16. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 45,041
17. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 49,455
18. Yuta Okaya (J) Kawasaki + 52,446
19. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda + 52,610
20. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati + 52,914
21. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha + 53,820
22. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 56,482
23. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 57,167
24. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 57,352
25. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati + > 1 min
26. Max Kofler (A) Ducati + > 1 min
27. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + > 1 min
28. Luke Power (AUS) Kawasaki + > 1 min
out Matthieu Gregorio(F) Yamaha
out Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha
out Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha
Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 18 of 24 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 358
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 298
3. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 236
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 181
5. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 136
6. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 134
7. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 131
8. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 111
9. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 105
10. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 103
11. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 101
12. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 95
13. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 66
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 65
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 50
16. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 47
17. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 40
18. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 37
19. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 26
20. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha 23
21. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 22
22. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 21
23. Adam Norrodin (MAL) Honda 20
24. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 16
25. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 15
26. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha 10
27. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 10
28. Thomas Gradinger (A) Yamaha 10
29. Andrea Mantovani (I) Yamaha 9
30. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha 9
31. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha 6
32. Harry Truelove (GB) Triumph 5
33. Apiwath Wongthananon (TH) Yamaha 4
34. Luca Ottaviani (I) MV Agusta 4
35. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 4
36. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 3
37. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 3
38. Marco Bussolotti (I) Yamaha 2
39. Adrian Fernandez (E) Yamaha 1
40. Rhys Irwin (GB) Suzuki 1
41. Stefano Valtulini (I) Kawasaki 1
42. Luke Power (AUS) Yamaha 1