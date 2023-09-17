Nicolo Bulega: Cause of the failures in Moto2

The Moto2 class has proven to be the ideal school for the Supersport World Championship, which in turn is a very good stepping stone into the Superbike World Championship. Nicolo Bulega explains why he is having so much success this season.

Since 2018, all titles in the Supersport World Championship have been won by former Moto2 riders. This year, too, Nicolo Bulega, Stefano Manzi and Marcel Schrötter are three riders from the mid-range GP category at the top of the standings.

Bulega, who has a reassuring 60-point lead over second-placed Manzi with six races to go, will ride for the Ducati factory team in 2024, taking over from Michael Rinaldi.

Bulega's Moto2 career was over after the 2021 season, with the Italian stranded in 26th place in the World Championship with a measly twelve points. At the time, no one would have bet money that Nico would be riding World Superbike Championship alongside Alvaro Bautista in the Ducati factory team in 2024.

"I was talking to my manager at the time about going into the SBK paddock," Bulega recalled in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Then we signed the agreement with Aruba for the Supersport class and assumed that I would not stay in the Supersport World Championship but move up to Superbikes. Now we are achieving the goals we set ourselves in 2022. Everything is going the way I imagined."

From 2015 to 2018, Bulega rode for Team Sky VR46 KTM in the Moto3 World Championship, claiming 2 poles, 2 podiums and 2 fastest race laps. But he never got beyond 7th in the World Championship (2016) in the GP paddock.

In the following three years in the Moto2 class, he first finished 17th, then 20th, then 26th. The 23-year-old explains the downward trend and non-success like this: "I never had a group of people around me like I have now. Everyone in my team today I like. In the past, I had some in the team that I didn't like. The human element in a team is very important, it accounts for 60 per cent of the results. My current team helps me a lot to show my talent."