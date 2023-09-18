Interest: MV Agusta 2024 with more than one team?

Marcel Schrötter and Bahattin Sofuoglu from Team MV Agusta Reparto Corse are proving that the F3 800 RR is a powerful package in the 2023 Supersport World Championship. Other teams are also taking note of this.

Before the event in Aragon next weekend, the two MV Agusta riders Marcel Schrötter and Bahattin Sofuoglu are in third and fifth place overall, they have already claimed ten podiums together this year, including a victory by Sofuoglu in Barcelona.



There are many indications that MV Agusta will compete with the same rider duo in 2024, and negotiations are close to being concluded.

It is possible that we will then see more than two riders on an MV Agusta in the regular field for the first time since 2017.

The Motozoo team has been involved in the Supersport World Championship since 2021, when they started as an offshoot of the Kawasaki team Puccetti Racing. Motozoo has received an enquiry from Team MV Agusta Reparto Corse. Because the Varese factory has neither the time nor the interest to take care of customer teams, all enquiries go through Andrea Quadranti's team. If a collaboration were to take place, it would also be handled by MV Agusta's number 1 team.

The second interested party is the Evan Bros team, which together with Yamaha and Randy Krummenacher and Andrea Locatelli has already been Supersport champion and runner-up several times.