Kenan Sofuoglu: "Investments should pay off".

Bahattin Sofuoglu has had an amazing development. After finishing third and sixth overall in the 300cc World Championship, the son of a cousin of Kenan Sofuoglu moved up to the Supersport World Championship and surprisingly signed with the strong MV Agusta team. In 2022, the now 20-year-old rode only the European races and convinced at the end of the season with three fifth and two seventh places.

This year, Bahattin took another step forward, finishing third in the first race in Barcelona and making the podium for the first time. He followed this up with his first win the very next day and confirmed these strong performances with fourth place in Misano and two third places in Most. Before the races in Aragon this weekend, the Turk is in fifth place in the World Championship, 45 points behind fourth-placed Federico Caricasulo (Althea Ducati).

MV-Agusta team boss Andrea Quadranti, like Bahattin's manager Kenan Sofuoglu, emphasises that things should continue together in 2024.

"I want to keep Bahattin in the Supersport World Championship, he still has a lot to learn and improve," Kenan told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Ninety per cent of the time we will continue together. In the first year with MV he won the WorldSSP Challenge, for the second season I hoped he would start to finish on the podium and maybe win some races. In the third season, the investments we have made should pay off. Then we want to fight for the title."

The five-time world champion continued, "We achieved the goals in the first and second year. Bahattin made the podium a few times this year and won his first race, but he doesn't do it consistently. I want to see him on the podium permanently. I expect strong results from him in the remaining races this season. I also believe that MV Agusta will make progress over the winter and be better prepared next year. Then hopefully Bahattin can fight for the title. Whether he can win it is difficult to predict. But our goal is to see him often on the podium and as a winner."