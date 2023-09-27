Good idea: This is how to solve the budget problem

With Glenn van Straalen (22), the Netherlands has a talent that could go far in the Supersport World Championship. Team Ten Kate Yamaha has worked out a plan to produce the next Michael van der Mark.

The Ten-Kate team from Nieuwleusen, located between Meppel and Zwolle, is the most successful in the Supersport World Championship. But they only won the title with a Dutchman: in 2014 with Michael van der Mark.

In recent years, excellent work has been done on young talent in the Netherlands, as the successes in the Supersport 300 World Championship prove. Jeffrey Buis became world champion in 2020 and can claim his second title next weekend in Portimao. Victor Steeman, who died in an accident a year ago, was posthumously runner-up in 2022. Loris Veneman won his first World Championship race last Saturday in Aragon and Ruben Bijman keeps flashing his talent as well. Walid Khan was German runner-up at Hockenheim.

Glenn van Straalen shows world class performances at times in the Supersport World Championship (2 podiums in Assen, 1 in Magny-Cours), but is not consistent and also has a high crash rate. His talent, however, is beyond question. This is also the opinion of Team Ten Kate, which would like to entrust the compatriot with the second motorbike next to Stefano Manzi for 2024. The financing is problematic.

"We can clearly see that Glenn is ready for the next step in his career," Ten Kate team manager Kervin Bos told SPEEDWEEK.com. "We already saw his great potential last year. But for a rider to fit into a team, many things have to fit, including timing. For next year, Glenn is at the top of our list."

"Unfortunately, we have poor TV coverage for the championship in the Netherlands," the 36-year-old notes. "In our country it comes on Eurosport, but hardly anything is broadcast. That has a direct impact on the acceptance of the sport. With a Dutch rider we can certainly get more attention, 2014 with Michael van der Mark gave the team a big boost. That's why we have to exhaust all possibilities to sign Glenn."

New ideas have been born to generate new partners. Bos is currently working with some other people to establish a project where partners pay into a pot, from which riders like van Straalen will then be helped.

"It's not about supporting Ten Kate or Glenn," Bos clarified. "It's about supporting Dutch motorsport. We want to make sure that the Dutch anthem is played again for the winner. We can offer numerous things to a partner, tailor-made for everyone. Also things like workshops or technical promotion."