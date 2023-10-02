SSP World Championship 2024: The most important dice have been cast

In many top teams of the Supersport World Championship, the riders for next season are fixed, even if not all contracts have been signed yet. SPEEDWEEK.com provides an overview.

The world champion squad Aruba Ducati promotes Nicolo Bulega to the Superbike factory team, his successor will be the Spanish giant talent Adrian Huertas who comes from MTM Kawasaki. The Swiss Marcel Brenner is being considered as his successor.



Ten Kate Yamaha will continue their cooperation with vice world champion Stefano Manzi, the Italian will have Dutchman Glenn van Straalen as his pit neighbour.

MV Agusta Reparto Corse will stick with its current rider duo of Marcel Schrötter and Bahattin Sofuoglu. While the Bavarian is already assured of third place in the World Championship, the Turk is fighting for fifth place overall.

Motozoo Racing switch from Kawasaki to MV Agusta and continue with Australian Luke Power. Moto2 World Championship riders Jeremy Alcoba and Sean Kelly are linked with second place.

Can Öncü continues with Team Kawasaki Puccetti, hoping to build on the days before he suffered a bad arm injury at Assen this year. The 20-year-old was third in the World Championship last year, but still suffers from radialis paralysis in his right arm.

The Triumph factory team will take the British rider Tom Booth-Amos and let him ride alongside the Czech rider Ondrej Vostatek.

It is unclear what will happen at Petronas Honda. Most winner Tarran Mackenzie is to be promoted to the Superbike team, Hafizh Syahrin and Eric Granado will in all likelihood be discarded there.

Team EAB is switching from Yamaha to Ducati and will sign Niki Tuuli, a Finn coming from Triumph.

Federico Caricasulo finished fourth in the World Championship this year with Althea Ducati, but the Italian would like to race World Superbike again, as he did in the 2020 season when he was Supersport runner-up the year before.

The most promising places still available are with the Ducati teams of Althea, Barni, Orelac and D34G, and the Yamaha teams of Evan Bros and GMT94.