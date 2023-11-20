Stefano Manzi (Yamaha): "This is a disgrace!"

As runner-up in the 2023 Supersport World Championship, Stefano Manzi is one of the favourites for the new season. The Ten Kate Yamaha rider sees a lot of positives in the production-based championship, but struggles with the calendar.

2024 will be Stefano Manzi's third season in the Supersport World Championship. As a rookie on the Triumph Street Triple 765 RS, he finished sixth in the World Championship with one win and five podium finishes, while on the Yamaha R6 prepared by Ten Kate, he took four wins this year and finished on the podium in 17 races. In view of this performance, it is clear that the former Moto2 rider is one of the favourites.

Manzi has now settled in well to the production-based world championship and has also shed his GP airs. It's not just the bikes and the format with two races that differ from Moto2, but also the interaction with the fans and among the riders.

"When you come from the MotoGP paddock, it's pretty unfamiliar at first," admitted the 24-year-old during his visit to the EICMA. "But it's nice to see what some fans go to in order to come to the races. Getting so close to them in the Superbike paddock is good for me. I draw a lot of motivation and energy from the contact with the fans."

The calendar is also different - more manageable. There was a lot of criticism of the design of the 2024 calendar with twelve races on just two continents and also the choice of race tracks. The fact that Cremona replaces the traditional track in Imola is a thorn in the side of the VR46 driver.

"The calendar is already a disappointment - only one race outside of Europe is pretty meagre for a world championship," Manzi agreed. "It would be particularly important for the manufacturers to present themselves on other continents, otherwise I would like to race in Europe. However, I can't say much about Cremona, I've only been there once. But it's a shame that we won't be racing in Imola."