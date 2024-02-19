SSP Test Phillip Island: Helicopter and pole record

Since 2020, the pole record at Phillip Island in the Supersport class has stood at 1:32.176 min, achieved by Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha). The fastest race lap was set by Sandro Cortese (Yamaha) in 2018 in 1:33.072 min.

Because records can only be set on a race weekend, Monday's test times have no statistical relevance. But they do reveal what is possible on the new tarmac.

In the first four-hour session on Monday morning, Yari Montella from the Barni Spark Ducati team set the fastest time of 1:32.277 minutes, just one tenth of a second off the pole record.

After the lunch break, Montella beat the pole record with 1:32.131 min, 85 minutes before the end of testing Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo MV Agusta) was the first Supersport rider to stay under 1:32 min, clocking 1:31.943 min. Montella took the lead again with 1:31.881 min half an hour before the end. The test was cancelled nine minutes before the official end because the helicopter had to fly Piotr Biesiekirski (Althea Ducati), who had crashed, to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne. The Polish World Championship rookie is conscious, but suffered a head injury and a concussion.



This meant that the final time chase was cancelled and Montella remained in the lead ahead of Caricasulo and Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Yamaha).



The teams were concerned about the rear tyres, which were already showing significant degradation after just six laps on the aggressive new asphalt. In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, Pirelli Race Director Giorgio Barbier recalled that the 2013 test was a disaster, when the track had also been freshly tarmaced. "And there were no problems in the races," said the Italian. "We don't yet have enough information to make any statements about the race distance. The track temperatures are low due to the black tarmac. And nobody was working on the durability of their tyres, everyone was just looking at lap times. We asked the Superbike riders to do a long run at the end of the test on Tuesday to get a better idea."



Adrian Huertas, the successor to world champion Nicolo Bulega in the Aruba.it Ducati team, finished fourth and Can Öncü took the best Kawasaki to sixth position.



Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha), the 2017 World Champion and nine-time winner, finished in seventh place, while Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta), the only German in the field, was eighth.



Marcel Brenner (Viamo Kawasaki) had a crash in turn 6 in the final hour and was taken to the medical centre at the race track for a precautionary examination. According to the initial diagnosis, the Swiss rider is not seriously injured.



The fastest of the Triumph quartet was Tom Booth-Amos (PTR) in 9th place.



The tragedy at Honda continues: Kairul Idham Pawi and class newcomer Kaito Toba finished 24th and 27th - out of 27 participants.