Much praise for MV Agusta: Caricasulo talks about Moto2

The Motozoo team is new to MV Agusta, as is rider Federico Caricasulo. And yet they managed to beat the pole record during the Supersport tests on Phillip Island on Monday - 2nd place!

Because Piotr Biesiekirksi suffered a head injury and concussion in his crash in the last hour of Monday's test and was flown to hospital in Melbourne by helicopter as a precaution, the time trial was cancelled - nine minutes before the official end.

This left Yari Montella from the Barni Spark Ducati team in the lead, with Federico Caricasulo from the Motozoo MV Agusta team just 0.062 seconds behind him. Both were faster than Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) in his pole record on Phillip Island.

"I expected to be fast on this bike," said Caricasulo at the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Nevertheless, we still have to improve in many areas. Our race pace has to improve and I still don't know what to do in every situation because everything is new for us. It's also easy to work in the wrong direction with this bike, it's complicated. Compared to the other bikes, this one is built more for racing. It is more sensitive, everything you do is followed by a strong reaction. The bike is stiffer than the Ducati, you can feel every little thing about the set-up straight away. It is more like a Moto2 bike. That's why it's not easy to always find a good set-up straight away. And as soon as you fall out of the set-up window, you have the feeling that the bike is almost impossible to ride."

"I finished second, but I was the first to ride under 1:32 minutes on Phillip Island," grinned the 2019 runner-up. "That's nice on a track with so much history, and the new tarmac helped."