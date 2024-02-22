Marcel Brenner: "15 to 20 riders within 1 sec"

The 26-year-old Marcel Brenner has prepared himself conscientiously for the upcoming tasks and has already settled in well to his new environment. He will be on the hunt for points with a Kawasaki ZX-6R from the Belgian team Viamo Racing by MTM. Last Monday's test at the Phillip Island race track in the south of Australia, where the season opener will also take place, gave a first taste of what awaits the racer from the canton of Bern.

"I can hardly wait for the first race weekend of the new season and I'm really looking forward to starting it in my new surroundings," said Marcel. "We had a good test here on Phillip Island on Monday, which gives me a lot of confidence. After a year's break in the Supersport World Championship, I'm back at it straight away. I'm sure there are still a few things we need to work on to close the final gap. But I'm confident that if we work well on Friday morning, I can finish in the top ten in qualifying in the afternoon. However, it is much more important for me that we can set a strong pace so that we can start the season with our first top ten results in the races on Saturday and Sunday. I want to start with this goal and then continue to improve."

"We can expect an exciting and balanced championship. As we saw at the test, 15 to 20 riders are within a second of each other. I think that's cool and it makes things incredibly exciting, not only for the riders, but also for the teams and fans. You have to find the details to be able to keep up. On Tuesday, we spent the whole day looking at the data again. We will change the gear ratio again before the first practice session. I hope that this change will bring us the hoped-for step forward so that we can attack in Superpole in the afternoon."

Brenner concludes: "The new schedule for the weekend is a tough one. With only one practice session, it will be no easy task to be ready for qualifying. It won't be a big problem at this track because of the test, but it certainly will be at the other races. I don't think it will affect me much though, as I can normally cope with the conditions quickly. Everyone is very close together, so we'll have to see where we really stand."