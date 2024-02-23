Marcel Schrötter (3rd): "Three people stand out"

From Thursday to Friday, the temperatures on Phillip Island halved, it never got above 17 degrees Celsius today. The cloudy skies also caused rain to fall repeatedly, albeit not heavily and always only temporarily.

After the 40-minute free practice session on Friday morning, the Supersport riders went straight into qualifying in the afternoon. As the Superpole also lasts 40 minutes, the riders can use two thirds of it as a second free practice session before going on the hunt for times.



As rain was expected every minute, the right timing for the fastest lap was crucial.



"In this situation, I went full throttle for 40 minutes," grinned Schrötter at the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com. "You didn't know when there would be more or less rain or wind. And we had enough rear tyres to take a new one every time we went out. And with flag-to-flag (mandatory pit stop with tyre change - the author), nobody had to work on the race pace. At every exit, we endeavoured to drive three, four or more laps as fast as possible. Thanks to the test on Monday, we were relatively well prepared."



Adrian Huertas qualified for his first pole position as the successor to world champion Nicolo Bulega in the Aruba.it Ducati team, Yari Montella (Barni Spark Ducati) was second on the grid, while Schrötter in third lost 0.415 seconds.



"In a normal situation, we will use half of the 40 minutes of Superpole as free practice and work on the race set-up," said the Bavarian. "You can also go on a time hunt right at the beginning, everyone does it at the end. Then there are yellow flags and you have the muck. Everyone has to decide for themselves when it's best. You can also set a time, then work and then go chasing times again. You have to wait and see what the situation is."



Where does Schrötter see himself in the races on Saturday and Sunday, which both start at 4.30am CET? "In terms of pace, we're not in the top two," said Marcel. "In the test, there were three people who stood out with their pace, while everyone else in the leading group only had a few fast laps. It will be similar in the races. We have improved by 0.4 seconds compared to the test, which is quite something. But it's still not enough."



The three favourites mentioned are Huertas, Montella and Manzi.