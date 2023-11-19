Jett Lawrence (Honda) is King of Paris, Roczen P4

The 40th edition of Supercross Paris in the La Defense Arena: Sunday began with a big surprise when the now 34-year-old Gregory Aranda(Yamaha) set the fastest Superpole time and relegated both Ken Roczen(Suzuki) and Jett Lawrence (Honda) to second place. The French veteran had already shown on Saturday that he can put in a super-fast lap out of nowhere.

Hunter Lawrence, from whom his younger brother Jett snatched a potential final victory with a hard manoeuvre on Saturday, made a lightning start and was able to control and win the first final from the front. This victory in the first Sunday final was his first 450 Supercross win. His younger brother Jett, who won Saturday's classification, did not get off to a good start this time and had to fight off Ken Roczen(Suzuki) for P3. Hunter had to fend off his younger brother's attacks again in the end, kept his wits about him and slammed the door on his brother on the last lap. Hunter took his first race win ahead of Jett and Roczen.

The older of the two Lawrence brothers also won the holeshot for the second final, but he was caught by the Thuringian as early as the first rhythm section. Roczen was able to pull out a gap at the start of the race and won the second final with a commanding 6.9-second lead over Jett and Hunter Lawrence.

In the third final, Roczen did not come out of the gate perfectly, but he found a fast inside line in the very first corner and took the lead. Roczen led ahead of Hunter Lawrence, Cooper Webb and Jett Lawrence. Webb defended his lines against Jett, but after Jett passed Cooper, heimmediatelyclosed the gap to his brother in P2. At the Whoops, Jett got alongside Hunter, but accelerated too long and hit the brakes before the next left-hander, which Hunter had already turned into. Jett crashed into Hunter'smotorbike, causing Hunter to go down. Thebeneficiaryof his brother's attack was Roczen, who had already pulled out a lead of several metres. Jett now had a clear run on P2 and set off in pursuit of Roczen. The German seemed to have the situation under control, but he crashed before the ascent of a hill. Roczen first had to back up to be able to restart his bike. This cost him a lot of time, allowing Jett, Hunter and Webb to get past. Up to this point, Ken still had a chance of a podium finish, but another crash cost him dearly, as this time he dropped back to P9. Although Roczen then managed to move up to 6th place, that was no longer enough for the podium. Webb and Roczen were tied on 21 points at the end, but as Cooper Webb had the better result with second place in the third final, he ended up on the podium.

As a result, Sunday was also unfortunate for Ken Roczen. After his crash on Saturday, the two crashes in the third final in Paris ultimately cost him the podium.

In the end, Jett Lawrence took the 'King of Paris' title with 8 points (points are awarded in the SX-Paris according to the Olympic system, place = point). For the first time in the 40-year history of Supercross Paris, an Australian won the King title (Australian Matt Moss had won the Prince title in 2022). For the first time in history, the team classification did not go to Team USA or France, but to Team 'rest of the world'. Jo Shimoda's victory in the SX2 class meant that neither the USA nor France topped the team standings for the first time this year.

SX Paris results, Sunday:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 1-1-1-2-2-1, 8 points

2nd Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 2-2-6-1-3-3, 17 points

3rd Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 5-3-3-4-4-2, 21 points

4th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 3-6-2-3-1-6, 21 points

5. Cedric Soubeyras (F), Honda, 4-4-5-6-6-4, 29 points

6th Gregory Aranda (F), Yamaha, 6-5-4-5-5-5, 30 points

7th Jordi Tixier (F), Honda, 8-7-8-7-9-7, 46 points

8th Adrien Escoffier(F), Husqvarna, 9-8-7-8-7-7-8, 47 points

9th Thomas Ramette (F), Yamaha, 7-10-14-10-8-9, 58 points

10th Lucas Imbert (F), Yamaha, 11-11-10-9-13-11, 65 points