Two invitations for 24h Le Mans 2024 via the AsLMS

The Asian Le Mans Series will be held again in winter 23/24. Five races are on the programme. Sepang is back on the calendar. There are also two tickets for the 24h Le Mans. Preliminary entry list with 39 cars.

The Asian Le Mans Series also exists in the universe of Le Mans organiser ACO (Automobile Club de l'Ouest). The continental championship is usually held over the winter months and therefore attracts many teams that otherwise compete in the European Le Mans Series (ELMS) or other European series. In the 2023/24 season, the AsLMS calendar has been expanded to five races.

Sepang is back. The circuit in Malaysia (or the entire Southeast Asian region) has been omitted in recent years, as the AsLMS has only competed in the Gulf region. But from the upcoming season, the calendar is now a little wider again. Sepang will kick off the season with two races on 2 and 3 December 2023. Racing will then take place in Dubai on 4 February 2024. The season finale will then take place with two races (10th and 11th February 2024) in Abu Dhabi.

The ACO has also already published an initial provisional entry list. This consists of 39 vehicles. The LMP2s will compete for overall victory in the AsLMS. Eleven Oreca 07s are registered there. Proton Competition is certainly important from a German-speaking perspective. The racing team from southern Germany has entered two Oreca cars. The LMP3 class consists of five Ligier JS P320s.

The GT class makes up the majority of the field with 23 cars. This consists of GT3 cars - and the variety is correspondingly large (as usual). With Getspeed, Attempto Racing, Leipert Motorsport, Herberth Motorsport, Project 1 and Team Motopark, well-known German racing teams are all involved. The provisional entry list is available here.

The highlight of the AsLMS in the 23/24 season is once again the fact that there are two invitations to the 24h Le Mans 2024 to be won. These will go to the LMP2 and GT champion. However, the LMP3 champion will no longer be honoured with an invitation to the great classic on the French Sarthe. However, he will be given priority when it comes to the distribution of grid positions for the 2024 Road to Le Mans race. This event is always held as part of the 24 Hours of Le Mans supporting programme.