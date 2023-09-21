45 minutes! "Poldi's" hot ride to the world record

The aim was to prove that even the vehicle with the largest engine capacity in the world, the ancient experimental vehicle "Brutus" with twelve cylinders and 47 litres of engine capacity, can be operated in a climate-neutral manner.

That is what His Royal Highness Leopold Prince of Bavaria had in mind. And he made it come true. With eFuel, which he has been promoting for some time, the former BMW works driver mastered a 45-minute ride on the infernal machine earlier this week - a world record!

For the first time ever, the 750 hp "Brutus" was fired by a 100-year-old BMW aircraft engine with eFuel. In doing so, the grand seigneur of motorsport proved that even the largest combustion engine in the world with a displacement of almost 47 litres can be operated in a climate-neutral manner.

"An internal combustion engine is not dirty per se, only what it burns," he says. Herrmann Layher, the president of the technology museums in Sinsheim and Speyer: "The eFuel burns completely and with great heat development, even old soot particles were burned away."

