Markus Reiterberger (BMW) happy: "My best race".

The BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team rode to third place at the Bol d'Or on Saturday and Sunday. Bavarian Markus Reiterberger had to pull the coals out of the fire at the end.

The 2023 World Endurance Championship season was a great success for the BMW factory team. Werner Daemen's team finished in third position again, as they did at Le Mans and Spa-Francorchamps. With seventh place at the eight-hour race in Suzuka, the M1000RR reached the chequered flag in all races - with a respectable points haul. Last year, however, victory at Spa was the only finish.

The race at the Circuit Paul Ricard did not go completely according to plan for Ilya Mikhalchik, Markus Reiterberger and Jeremy Guarnoni. During the night, an electronics problem made the team from Belgium sweat, but in the end Markus Reiterberger still drove the fastest lap times to finish second in the race. In the end, they finished third in the race and in the overall EWC standings.

"I am definitely very happy. The race here was turbulent. Tactically, we had chosen a slightly different path and maybe a bit of bad luck again with the safety car," explained Reiterberger following the season finale. "We also lost time due to the two defects. But we always came back again. I think I drove my best race so far. I was able to push really hard in every stint, catch up, set consistently fast lap times and was always among the fastest."

Reiterberger added: "I drove through the last two stints. I felt good until then, but the last one was really tough. We gave everything because we still wanted to finish second and thus get second place in the World Championship. But it was not possible, the gap was too big. Nevertheless, I am very satisfied. We finished all the races and seem to have solved the problems we had last year."

"And I think if we improve a bit more, we can fight for the world championship title next year," the 29-year-old looked to the future. "Thanks to everyone at BMW Motorrad Motorsport and in the team who have always worked so hard. I think we can be proud of what we have achieved and we can do the rest."

"I have a bit of mixed feelings. On the one hand I'm really happy, but on the other hand we just missed the World Championship title and had some bad luck during the races," was the summary of Ilya Mikhalchik, who still has the chance to win his fourth IDM Superbike title next weekend. "I think this season was one of the best. We finished all the races, were on the podium on three out of four occasions and were always fighting for the top positions. Even in Japan we were close to the podium."

The Ukrainian, who set the fastest race lap at Le Castellet with 1:52.898 min, was full of gratitude after the race. "I want to thank all the BMW engineers for the great progress on the bike. I hope this is just the beginning and we can get even stronger," the BMW factory rider stressed. "A special thanks goes to my teammates, who give their all every lap. We learn from each other and that's great. Thanks to the whole team for the work - and I hope that one day we will win the title."

Jeremy Guarnoni was also pleased with another podium finish. "Of course we are happy. Because to finish on the podium in a classic like this is great. Also the result in the championship was important after the difficult season we had last year, even if we won at Spa," said the Frenchman.

"Now we are back and fighting with the top teams. That's the positive aspect. But of course we were here to win. We had some technical problems, but even without them we could not have fought for the win," Guarnoni summed up realistically. "Because I think Suzuki was a bit better than us here. So we just have to keep working."

Bol d'Or, result:

1st Yoshimura SERT Motul (Black, Guintoli, Masson), Suzuki GSX-R1000Y, 717 laps.

2nd Honda Viltais Racing (Alt, Odendaal, Mercado), Honda CBR1000 RR-R, + 7 Rdn

3rd BMW Motorrad World Endurance (Reiterberger, Mikhalchik, Guarnoni), BMW M 1000 RR, + 8

4th YART Yamaha Official Team EWC (Canepa, Fritz, Hanika), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 12

5th Kawasaki Webike Trickstar (De Puniet, Watanabe, Leblanc), Kawasaki ZX-10R, + 16

6th Team 33 Louit April Moto (Gamarino, Saltarelli, Calia), Kawasaki ZX-10R, + 20

7th Chromeburner Rac41 (Leesch, Hardt, Tessels), Honda CBR1000 RR-R, + 21

8th Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers (De la Vega, Maurin, Steinmayr), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 24

9th MACO Racing Team (Vugrinec, Boulom, Kovacs), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 24

10th Pitlane Endurance JP3 (Grünwald, Pellizotti, de Vleeschauwer), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 26



Also:

11th Team LRP Poland (Vincon, Puffe, Szkopek), BMW S 1000 RR, + 26

15th Team Bolliger Switzerland (Thöni, Brenner, Romero Barbosa), Kawasaki ZX-10R, + 30

20th Motobox Kremer Racing (Dehaye, Napoli, Rubin), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 38

World Championship final result (EWC):

1.YART Yamaha Official Team EWC, 181 points.

2nd Yoshimura SERT Motul, 161

3rd BMW Motorrad World Endurance, 160

4th F.C.C. TSR Honda France, 149

5th Honda Viltais Racing, 127.5

6th Kawasaki Webike Trickstar, 106.5

7th Tati Team Beringer, 57

8th Maco Racing Team, 54.5

9th LRP Poland, 49.5

10TH KM99, 48.5

11. Motobox Kremer Racing, 46

12th ERC Endurance Ducati, 39

13th Bolliger Switzerland, 38.5

14th Team Moto Ain, 38.5

15th Team HRC with Japan Post, 35