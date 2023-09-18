After 3rd place in the championship: BMW has these goals for the future

After finishing third at the World Endurance Championship finale in Le Castellet and third in the 2023 EWC standings, BMW is ready with big goals for the future. But what are the manufacturer's plans?

BMW took third place in each of the three 24-hour races this year, with Markus Reiterberger, Ilya Mikhalchik and Jeremy Guarnoni each managing a podium finish on the M1000RR at Le Mans, Spa-Francorchamps and this weekend's Bol d'Or. In the end, the Belgian BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team collected 160 World Championship points in 2023 - just one point less than Yoshimura SERT Motul (Suzuki) in second place.

At the Bol d'Or, after a 1st place start and strong stints, the team almost managed 2nd place in the race, but minor technical problems and the initial lack of grip meant that the German manufacturer had to make do with 3rd place in the WRC and in the race at the Circuit Paul Ricard. "We came here with a very good preparation and a super pace. We were very good in all the practice sessions and also managed to get pole position," reported BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director Marc Bongers after the season finale. "With that, we secured the first five points. After all, we were 38 points behind, and with 85 points still to be awarded, we definitely thought we still had a chance."

"We had to win this race and also depended on a bit of bad luck from the others," Bongers summed up. "Unfortunately, we couldn't quite make it happen. We had a quite similar problem with the power supply in the bike twice during the night. That cost us about eight laps in total. It definitely cost us second place in the race and in the WRC. It's bitter when it's only one point."

"My congratulations go to Yamaha for the world title and Suzuki for winning the race here. Still, we showed our pace again and I am very happy that we were able to finish all four races this year, including the three 24s on the podium. That was unthinkable last year and shows the potential," said the Dutchman. "My thanks go to the whole BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, our strong riders and everyone in Munich and Berlin who made this possible. Now we have a long winter to keep improving and I'm sure we'll come back well equipped to attack for the title."

It was also an exciting EWC season finale for team boss Werner Daemen. After last season, which saw the first win at Spa-Francorchamps but otherwise three retirements, 2023 has been a complete success. "I have mixed feelings. To be honest: If you had told me about this result before the season, I would have been pretty happy," Daemen stressed after the Bol d'Or. "But now we feel that the title would have been possible as well, and then you want more. But this is a special race and I think we were strong."

"In qualifying we showed our potential by taking pole position. The drivers did a great job again," the Belgian pointed out. "In the race we had some bad luck and technical problems that cost us some laps. If we had won, maybe the world championship would have been possible."

"That means we still have some work to do and the title will be our goal for next year," was the clear message from the 52-year-old former racer. "Thanks to BMW, the drivers and the whole team for their hard and great work this season. There are so many people who have contributed to us finishing all the races and being on the podium in all the 24-hour races. Next year we will attack again!"

Bol d'Or, Result:

1st Yoshimura SERT Motul (Black, Guintoli, Masson), Suzuki GSX-R1000Y, 717 laps.

2nd Honda Viltais Racing (Alt, Odendaal, Mercado), Honda CBR1000 RR-R, + 7 Rdn

3rd BMW Motorrad World Endurance (Reiterberger, Mikhalchik, Guarnoni), BMW M 1000 RR, + 8

4th YART Yamaha Official Team EWC (Canepa, Fritz, Hanika), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 12

5th Kawasaki Webike Trickstar (De Puniet, Watanabe, Leblanc), Kawasaki ZX-10R, + 16

6th Team 33 Louit April Moto (Gamarino, Saltarelli, Calia), Kawasaki ZX-10R, + 20

7th Chromeburner Rac41 (Leesch, Hardt, Tessels), Honda CBR1000 RR-R, + 21

8th Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers (De la Vega, Maurin, Steinmayr), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 24

9th MACO Racing Team (Vugrinec, Boulom, Kovacs), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 24

10th Pitlane Endurance JP3 (Grünwald, Pellizotti, de Vleeschauwer), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 26



Also:

11th Team LRP Poland (Vincon, Puffe, Szkopek), BMW S 1000 RR, + 26

15th Team Bolliger Switzerland (Thöni, Brenner, Romero Barbosa), Kawasaki ZX-10R, + 30

20th Motobox Kremer Racing (Dehaye, Napoli, Rubin), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 38

World Championship final result (EWC):

1.YART Yamaha Official Team EWC, 181 points.

2nd Yoshimura SERT Motul, 161

3rd BMW Motorrad World Endurance, 160

4th F.C.C. TSR Honda France, 149

5th Honda Viltais Racing, 127.5

6th Kawasaki Webike Trickstar, 106.5

7th Tati Team Beringer, 57

8th Maco Racing Team, 54.5

9th LRP Poland, 49.5

10TH KM99, 48.5

11th Motobox Kremer Racing, 46

12th ERC Endurance Ducati, 39

13th Bolliger Switzerland, 38.5

14th Team Moto Ain, 38.5

15th Team HRC with Japan Post, 35