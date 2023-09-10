6h Fuji: More voices on the sixth WEC race

The double victory at the penultimate round of the FIA WEC season in Fuji gave Toyota an early win in the manufacturers' championship. Porsche's mood was also good after third place. This is what the drivers had to say about the race in Fuji.

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López won the sixth round of the World Sports Car Championship (FIA WEC) in Fuji ahead of team-mates Sébastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley. This means that Toyota is already the manufacturers' world champion ahead of time. Porsche was delighted with its second WEC podium of the season. For Peugeot and Cadillac, the race did not go according to plan. These are a few more comments on the WEC race in Fuji.

Kamui Kobayashi - Victory for Toyota

"The one-two was our goal. It wasn't easy, but our pace was brilliant. It was a difficult race, especially after the start when we lost some positions. It's a big challenge to overtake hypercars here and it was also difficult to lap the other cars - but we managed the situation well. We had a fast car and a strong team, we didn't make any mistakes and the drivers did a great job. Our first goal was to win the manufacturers' title and we will celebrate that now."

Sebastien Buemi - second place for Toyota

"It's a perfect team result. Everyone did a great job and now we can be happy about winning the manufacturers' championship. It was such a close race. I'm sure the fans enjoyed it. Our car lost position at the start and then we lost time when we had to overtake the other hypercars again - so we decided to save some fuel. Then Ryo had a very strong stint which brought us back within striking distance."

Kévin Estre - third place for Porsche

"Third place behind the Toyotas, who were quite a bit stronger than us today: I'm very happy with this result. We showed great pace today and deservedly led the race for four hours. That was a huge progress that was visible here. That puts us in a very positive frame of mind. In Bahrain, we want to perform just as well - preferably even a little better."

Mikkel Jensen - eighth place for Peugeot

"It was quite a frustrating race as we didn't deliver the performance we expected today - especially in our #93 car. We now need to find out why we lacked rhythm in the race and in free practice early on. We now have a lot of work to do to improve our performance ahead of the final race of the season."

Earl Bamber - tenth place for Cadillac

"It was a disappointing race after a solid qualifying session which put us in a position to fight for another podium. Being a completely new team in the WEC and the first time we have been on track at Fuji with this car, we are still learning. But we'll take the lessons from Fuji to the finale in Bahrain."