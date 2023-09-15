After Fuji: How are things in the WEC standings?

Six of the seven rounds of the 2023 World Sports Car Championship season have been completed. Toyota has already won the Manufacturers' World Championship and is well on its way to the Drivers' title. This is a look at the standings in the Hypercar class.

In the FIA WEC, the majority of the 2023 season is already history. Last weekend, the sixth of seven races of the season took place in Fuji - and Toyota managed to take the double victory at their home race. The Japanese have now won five rounds of the season. Ferrari triumphed at the highlight at Le Mans. Accordingly, these two brands are also at the top of the Manufacturers' World Championship standings.

In November, the finale in Bahrain will bring the 2023 season to a close. There, as at the season opener in Sebring, (approximately) one and a half points will be distributed. This means that victory brings 38 points (instead of 25). In addition, as usual, there is also a point for pole position. Toyota has now collected 178 points and Ferrari 138.

The 40-point lead means that Toyota has already secured the title in the manufacturers' championship. Second place for Ferrari is also cemented. Porsche is already 57 points behind in third place with 81 points. Cadillac is fourth with 76 points, ahead of Peugeot with 58. Glickenhaus (36) and Vanwall (8) round off the table.

In the drivers' standings, Sébastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley continue to lead. The Toyota trio has 133 points and is thus well on its way to defending the title. After the win in Fuji, teammates Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López have now collected 118 points and are in second position. The trio have won four of the six races so far (Sebring, Spa-Francorchamps, Monza and Fuji). The other two appearances, however, did not go according to plan. In Portimão, they only scored two championship points because they spent a long time in the pits - due to a defective FIA sensor. In Le Mans (where, as is well known, there were double points for everyone), there was even a retirement.

Third with 102 points are the Le Mans winners Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi. Their Ferrari team-mates Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen have 97 points. In theory, only these four trios can still become champions. However, this is quite unlikely for the Ferrari drivers in particular, as they are 31 and 36 points behind respectively (as I said, 39 are still to be awarded). The top five is rounded off by Cadillac drivers Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook with 72 points.