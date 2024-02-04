Sébastien Bourdais drives the 2024 WEC season opener in a Cadillac

The Frenchman will drive the Cadillac V-Series.R in the 2024 season opener of the World Sportscar Championship (FIA WEC) in Qatar. His team-mates will be the two full-time drivers Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn.

A Cadillac V-Series.R will once again be on the grid in the 2024 FIA WEC season and will be entered by the Chip Ganassi Racing team. New Zealander Earl Bamber and Briton Alex Lynn have been confirmed as full-time drivers for the car. Cadillac is currently planning to compete in the standard WEC races (over the 6-hour distance) with this duo only.

Team manager Stephen Mitas emphasised some of the advantages of a driver duo (instead of the usual trio) during a telephone conference last week. For example, two drivers have more time to familiarise themselves with the car during free practice. In addition, the set-up naturally only has to suit two (and not three) drivers.

In the WEC endurance races, however, Cadillac intends to continue with the usual three drivers. This is the case at the season opener in Qatar. This race covers 1812 kilometres. Bamber and Lynn will then be joined by Sébastien Bourdais. The Frenchman knows the Cadillac very well, as he has been racing with the car (and also with Chip Ganassi Racing) in the American IMSA series since 2023.

Cadillac also wants to rely on driver trios in the other WEC endurance races. In theory, that would be the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June and the 8 Hours of Bahrain at the end of the season. Chip Ganassi Racing has also put Renger van der Zande and "other CGR team-mates" in the running for the third driver position alongside Bamber/Lynn.

The race at Le Mans is likely to be exciting here, as CGR wants to enter a second Cadillac there. However, this depends on the organiser, the ACO, as they decide on the entry list. However, if the second CGR Cadillac is approved for Le Mans, both Bourdais and van der Zande could be in the cockpit. They already drove the additional CGR Cadillac at Le Mans in 2023.

The other CGR team-mates mentioned would then be considered for the seat alongside Bamber/Lynn. It remains to be seen who this could be. At the IMSA season opener in Daytona, for example, CGR IndyCar driver Alex Palau was also in the Cadillac.

"When a team is fortunate enough to have such a strong driver line-up, it just makes sense to utilise the talent when you have the opportunity," says CGR Operations Manager Mike O'Gara. "Chip Ganassi Racing proved that when we put Alex Palou in the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R at Daytona. Putting Sébastien Bourdais in the No. 2 Cadillac in Qatar will give him a chance to re-familiarise himself with the rules and regulations of the WEC. It will also allow us to strengthen the bond between the US-based IMSA team and the German-based WEC team. We know it will strengthen both programmes and better prepare us for our assault on the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024."