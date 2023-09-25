Marco Hundsrucker on the road to recovery again

Good news: Marco Hundsrucker, who had a serious accident at the race in Eenrum (NL) in August, is on the road to recovery. In Roden, he stopped by with his family at the "Long Track of Nations".

20 August 2023 is a black day in the life of Marco Hundsrucker. The 46-year-old from Lower Bavaria had a very serious accident on this Sunday afternoon at the "Master of Sidecars" in Eenrum, the Netherlands. His co-driver Florian Niedermeier lost his life.

There were no airfences in Eenrum, i.e. air cushion systems that are mounted in front of the wooden barriers bordering the track. They might have prevented the worst. There were also no run-off zones at the side of the track like at the race in Roden last Sunday.

At the "Long Track of Nations", formerly called Team World Championships, Marco Hundsrucker was now present on crutches accompanied by his family. His friend Stephan Katt, whom he usually assists as a mechanic, was part of the German national long-track team.

The 46-year-old told SPEEDWEEK.com that he was feeling quite well again. He could not remember the accident and the cause of the accident was still unknown.

There is hardly any sign of the severe facial injuries he suffered in the crash. "I still have a lot of metal on my face now, but no more pain," Hundsrucker said. Due to the fractured thigh he suffered, he still has to walk on crutches, and a rehabilitation measure will be scheduled soon.

Asked if he would watch the video of the accident if he could, he answers resolutely: "Absolutely not".