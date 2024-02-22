Mitchel Godden: "Hungrier and more ready than ever"

Mitchel Godden and co-driver Paul Smith have already been runners-up in the European Grass Track Championship three times. In the coming season, the Brits will make another attempt.

Mitchel, called Mitch, Godden (49) is the son of the 1969 European sand track champion and later successful engine developer Don Godden († 2011). After racing in the international solo licence class for a long time, Mitch Godden successfully switched to a team years ago. Since then, he has also ridden many races on the European continent. SPEEDWEEK.com spoke to the Brit about the past and the future.

Hello Mitch, nice to hear from you. How are you and how are the preparations for the new season going?

Hello Rudi, hello and a happy new year to the whole track racing family. I would like us all to start the new season on a positive note instead of dwelling on the negative issues. For me, it's great luck that I still have the chance to race at the highest level in this wonderful sport. The year 2024 is my 33rd year as an active track athlete and I feel hungrier and more ready to race than ever before.

How did the past season go for you and your co-driver Paul? What were the highs and lows?

Yes, of course I have to mention the downs first. There were two very sad days, which we all know. Rest in peace, Florian and Peter. But let's look at the positives for our team: In 2023, we took part in 20 events in four countries, we took first place 14 times, second place four times, we were disqualified once and we had to retire once.

You raced a lot in Germany again, didn't you?

Yes, as always, we received a lot of help and support here, which was the only way we could be successful. I think we probably did more meetings in Germany than most of the DMSB teams (laughs).

But you didn't become European champions again?

No, unfortunately not, Markus and Sandra were better in the end. But we're going to try again now.

But you won the British Masters again.

Yes, for the third time in a row. We finished second in the Netherlands. But the best win and the highlight of the season for me was our victory on Father's Day in Herxheim as part of the long track GP. Five rides, five victories, that was great, especially as my mum was a guest of MSV Herxheim and sat in the stands in front of the full stands and watched.

How are you preparing for the coming season?

We are taking our time this year and are in no hurry to get cold and wet. Our first race won't be until May, but with a completely new bike. We are building our own frames and chassis, which are called Zircon. We are again using engines from Joachim Kugelmann. He has been with us from the beginning and does an excellent job. We communicate well with each other and have great mutual trust.

Everyone needs sponsors, because sport is expensive, isn't it?

Of course. We are again sponsored by Arai Europe and Rock Oil Lubricants, which is great because they are the best. We also have some other sponsors who help with consumables and other expenses. We really appreciate the help we get because it's very time consuming and expensive to come over from England every week.

Are the races in Germany something special for you? And what is the difference to track racing in England?

We love the races in Germany, there are so many great times on the track and also in the beer tent. We like to have fun and the majority of track racers have the same goal. Unfortunately, there is very little to keep me interested in England. Without racing in Europe, I would have retired years ago. We have met so many nice people. We're not hanging up our boots just yet.

So it's not the last season for you?

No, we haven't made any decisions for next year, but like every year we have goals and targets. One of them, of course, is to become European champions. We've been so close to the top in recent years and it can be a lottery if everything ends with a decisive four-lap race.

Markus Brandhofer and Sandra Mollema had their noses in front.

Yes, even though we didn't win in Bad Hersfeld, I'm so happy that Markus and Sandra took the title. They really deserved it and that makes me happy. I see them even more as friends than colleagues.